12:38pm: Joyce Rutheford reported debris on the roadway on the north side of the overpass. The officer removed the items from the road. 2:01pm: An officer investigated an accident in the 300 Block of North Elm Street. Two vehicles were southbound on North Elm Street, when a vehicle slammed on its brakes in front of one of the two vehicles involved in the collision. The unit swerved to avoid rear ending the vehicle and struck a vehicle in the other lane. A 1995 Freightliner, owned by Decker Truck Lines of Fort Dodge and operated by Roland Shaw of Jefferson, was the vehicle attempting to avoid the collision. He struck a 2011 Buick Lucerne, owned and operated by Lillee Deike of Algona. The semi had a reported $250.00 in damages, while the Deike vehicle had a reported $3000.00 in damages. The third vehicle involved left the scene.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO