Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
Five charged for being at meth gathering
PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
Rock Rapids driver charged for OWI, more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 57-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, operation without a registration card or plate, failure to transfer the title on a motor vehicle, driving without required high-risk insurance, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
Sibley man arrested on OWI, drug warrants
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on O'Brien County warrants for first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from a welfare check after he appeared...
Hartley man pleads to illegally having gun
SIOUX CITY—A 34-year-old Hartley man pleaded guilty Aug. 1 in federal court to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Joe Edward Ripka previously was convicted of failure to affix drug stamp on Oct. 23, 2017, in Emmet County District Court in Estherville. The conviction prohibits a person from possessing a firearm.
Rock Valley man jailed for assault, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault, disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior, and public intoxication. The arrest of Bradley Alan Vande Griend stemmed from an argument with a household member, according to the Rock...
Primghar man jailed for assaulting woman
PRIMGHAR—A 21-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injuring or mental illness. The arrest of Alexander Ward Nelson stemmed from an argument over a cellphone with a woman who lives with him at 180 Second...
Des Moines man allegedly assaults Perry woman Friday night
A Des Moines man allegedly assaulted a Perry woman late Friday in Perry by repeatedly shoving her in the course of a domestic dispute. Stefen Christopher Jon Vigil, 33, of 133 E. Second St., Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began...
Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
Jefferson Police Report August 10-11, 2022
12:38pm: Joyce Rutheford reported debris on the roadway on the north side of the overpass. The officer removed the items from the road. 2:01pm: An officer investigated an accident in the 300 Block of North Elm Street. Two vehicles were southbound on North Elm Street, when a vehicle slammed on its brakes in front of one of the two vehicles involved in the collision. The unit swerved to avoid rear ending the vehicle and struck a vehicle in the other lane. A 1995 Freightliner, owned by Decker Truck Lines of Fort Dodge and operated by Roland Shaw of Jefferson, was the vehicle attempting to avoid the collision. He struck a 2011 Buick Lucerne, owned and operated by Lillee Deike of Algona. The semi had a reported $250.00 in damages, while the Deike vehicle had a reported $3000.00 in damages. The third vehicle involved left the scene.
