Read full article on original website
Related
‘Jurassic World’ star reveals she wasn’t just paid $2 million less than Chris Pratt for movie sequel — she was paid ‘so much less’
Bryce Dallas Howard, pictured with Chris Pratt in 2019, has said she was paid "so much less" than her male co-star for the movie "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Bryce Dallas Howard has spoken out about the disparity between what she and co-star Chris Pratt were paid for the “Jurassic World” movies in the latest showing of a huge Hollywood pay gap.
Adele Has Finally Opened Up About Her Relationship With Rich Paul: "I’ve Never Been In Love Like This. I’m Obsessed With Him"
"I’ve never been in love like this."
'Top Chef's' Padma Lakshmi hopes ex Salman Rushdie has 'swift healing' after attack
'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi says she's relieved that her ex-husband, author Salman Rushdie, is pulling through after Friday's attack in New York.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0