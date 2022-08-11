ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘Jurassic World’ star reveals she wasn’t just paid $2 million less than Chris Pratt for movie sequel — she was paid ‘so much less’

Bryce Dallas Howard, pictured with Chris Pratt in 2019, has said she was paid "so much less" than her male co-star for the movie "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Bryce Dallas Howard has spoken out about the disparity between what she and co-star Chris Pratt were paid for the “Jurassic World” movies in the latest showing of a huge Hollywood pay gap.
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy