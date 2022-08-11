This article will take us back billions of years ago before man occupied the earth. We are starting with a layer of earth under Sheldon that was first molten magma that cooled and hardened. This layer of earth can be seen at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve in the northwestern corner of Lyon County. This area of land was pushed up when there were mountains on earth. This rock layer has been called Sioux Falls granite or Sioux Falls quartzite. The Time After Time building on the southwestern corner of Ninth Street and Third Avenue in Sheldon was built with this granite, the oldest and hardest rock in the world. This historic building is located in the center of Sheldon and is rightly placed.

