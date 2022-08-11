Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Voices on Grand
Arts on Grand hosts program to feature storytelling. Writers are being given a platform to share their stories with other writers with a new series being offered by Arts on Grand in Spencer. Voices on Grand is a series focused on giving writers a chance to share and connect with...
Arnolds Park campaign to restore historic Tipsy House
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — The Arnolds Park Amusement Park is raising funds to help freshen up one of its classic attractions – the Tipsy House. The Tipsy House was constructed in 1930 as a part of the amusement park. The house looks normal inside to the eye, but it is mounted at an angle so […]
nwestiowa.com
Relay For Life crosses finish line with $28,000 raised
SIBLEY—A small but mighty group of cancer survivors and their supporters made their way to the Sibley-Ocheyedan High School track to celebrate, remember, continue the fight during the annual Relay For Life last Wednesday. Luminaries lined the track in Sibley. The names of dozens of individuals impacted by cancer...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley to vote on school bond again
ROCK VALLEY—At least 200 Rock Valley School District voters are hoping second time’s the charm when it comes to advancing a general bond referendum to finance a high school expansion project. The school district’s board of education approved a resolution at its July 18 meeting that sets the...
nwestiowa.com
George nurse wins DAISY Award
Connie Van Bruggen of George has been a nurse for almost 40 years, but she has always been a caregiver at heart. The fourth of eight children, Connie grew up on a dairy farm in rural Rock Rapids. She remembers when she was just a girl, caring for her mother after she had broken some ribs.
nwestiowa.com
S-O football coach McCarty back home
SIBLEY—There’s no place like home, at least to Mike McCarty, the new Sibley-Ocheyedan head football coach. The incoming gridiron leader spent time as a player on the Sibley High School field before graduating in 1983. He experienced a time of success for the football program as a member of the state runner-up team of 1982.
Lakefield Standard
Baumgarns honored as a top farm family
The Marlene Baumgarn family of rural Round Lake has been named Jackson County’s 2022 “Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota. The family was recognized at a special ceremony during last month’s Jackson County Fair in Jackson and officially honored by the University of Minnesota at an Aug. 4 ceremony at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County to hire extra IT employee
PRIMGHAR—Tony Untiedt’s bandwidth as O’Brien County’s information technology director has stretched considerably since he started six years ago due to an ever-growing list of responsibilities. That’s why Untiedt asked for the county’s blessing during the Tuesday, Aug. 9, board of supervisors meeting to hire another IT...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Early Iowa development
This article will take us back billions of years ago before man occupied the earth. We are starting with a layer of earth under Sheldon that was first molten magma that cooled and hardened. This layer of earth can be seen at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve in the northwestern corner of Lyon County. This area of land was pushed up when there were mountains on earth. This rock layer has been called Sioux Falls granite or Sioux Falls quartzite. The Time After Time building on the southwestern corner of Ninth Street and Third Avenue in Sheldon was built with this granite, the oldest and hardest rock in the world. This historic building is located in the center of Sheldon and is rightly placed.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon student earns Iowa biliteracy seal
Maria Hererra, who graduated from Sheldon High School in May, has been speaking Spanish and English for nearly her entire life. She has spent so much time code-switching, she hardly has to think about it. “Switching back and forth is pretty easy for me,” the 18-year-old said. Still, sometimes...
siouxcountyradio.com
Two people hospitalized following Wednesday accident
Two people were taken to hospitals after an accident Wednesday morning about 3 miles northeast of Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street, 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th street. Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for assault, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault, disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior, and public intoxication. The arrest of Bradley Alan Vande Griend stemmed from an argument with a household member, according to the Rock...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
kicdam.com
Clay County Supervisors Consider Repealing County ATV/UTV Ordinance
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed changing the county ordinance for ATV/UTV use at a previous meeting following a recent change to State code. The original plan, as reported by KICD, was to amend Clay County’s regulations to match the new laws but now there might be a different option.
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar man jailed for assaulting woman
PRIMGHAR—A 21-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injuring or mental illness. The arrest of Alexander Ward Nelson stemmed from an argument over a cellphone with a woman who lives with him at 180 Second...
kiwaradio.com
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids driver charged for OWI, more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 57-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, operation without a registration card or plate, failure to transfer the title on a motor vehicle, driving without required high-risk insurance, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
