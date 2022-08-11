Read full article on original website
Rosemary Snedeker, 75, Alcester, SD
ALCESTER, SD—Rosemary Ruth Snedeker, 75, Alcester, SD, died peacefully, with family by her side, Aug. 6, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 20, at Alcester Baptist Church, with family present at 1 p.m. before the service.
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
Road construction moves to second stage at the South Dakota/Minnesota border
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you drive I-90 from the South Dakota border to east of Beaver Creek, expect some changes starting Monday as the crew moves to the second stage of construction. Through Wednesday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes from the South Dakota border to west of Luverne. This stage of construction will require entrance and exit ramp closures on westbound I-90 at Highway 23 and the entrance ramp closure at County Road 4. The eastbound Beaver Creek Rest Area is expected to reopen on August 15.
Sioux City Fire Rescue quickly puts out west side garage fire
Fire fighters worked to put out a fire on Sioux City's west side on Sunday.
Vos: Early Iowa development
This article will take us back billions of years ago before man occupied the earth. We are starting with a layer of earth under Sheldon that was first molten magma that cooled and hardened. This layer of earth can be seen at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve in the northwestern corner of Lyon County. This area of land was pushed up when there were mountains on earth. This rock layer has been called Sioux Falls granite or Sioux Falls quartzite. The Time After Time building on the southwestern corner of Ninth Street and Third Avenue in Sheldon was built with this granite, the oldest and hardest rock in the world. This historic building is located in the center of Sheldon and is rightly placed.
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
Fertilizer facility will be put at old railhouse location
HAWARDEN—The foundations for the train roundhouse were removed last week to make way for future construction at Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Hawarden. According to Hawarden CFE manager Jerry Burns, space had to be made for a planned fertilizer facility. Roundhouses essentially served as garages where locomotives, railcars and passenger...
Should you let your lawn live or die?
As the hot dry weather continues in Siouxland, maintaining a healthy lawn has been no easy challenge.
Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The area of West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue was closed briefly on Saturday night as authorities investigated a fatal crash in the area. Crews were called to the intersection near 85th and Louise around 5:45 Saturday evening for reports of an...
Rock Valley to vote on school bond again
ROCK VALLEY—At least 200 Rock Valley School District voters are hoping second time’s the charm when it comes to advancing a general bond referendum to finance a high school expansion project. The school district’s board of education approved a resolution at its July 18 meeting that sets the...
The legendary story of Jesse James relived on pontoon ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people in this area know the legendary story of outlaw Jesse James and his connection to Garretson. Some senior citizens got a personal lesson about how the bank robber and his gang got away from lawmen after robbing a bank in Minnesota and made their fateful leap at Devil’s Gulch.
S-O football coach McCarty back home
SIBLEY—There’s no place like home, at least to Mike McCarty, the new Sibley-Ocheyedan head football coach. The incoming gridiron leader spent time as a player on the Sibley High School field before graduating in 1983. He experienced a time of success for the football program as a member of the state runner-up team of 1982.
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
2022 Marcus Community Fair officially begins
August 11 marks the start of the 2022 Marcus Community Fair.
Relay For Life crosses finish line with $28,000 raised
SIBLEY—A small but mighty group of cancer survivors and their supporters made their way to the Sibley-Ocheyedan High School track to celebrate, remember, continue the fight during the annual Relay For Life last Wednesday. Luminaries lined the track in Sibley. The names of dozens of individuals impacted by cancer...
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
Sheldon student earns Iowa biliteracy seal
Maria Hererra, who graduated from Sheldon High School in May, has been speaking Spanish and English for nearly her entire life. She has spent so much time code-switching, she hardly has to think about it. “Switching back and forth is pretty easy for me,” the 18-year-old said. Still, sometimes...
O'Brien County to hire extra IT employee
PRIMGHAR—Tony Untiedt’s bandwidth as O’Brien County’s information technology director has stretched considerably since he started six years ago due to an ever-growing list of responsibilities. That’s why Untiedt asked for the county’s blessing during the Tuesday, Aug. 9, board of supervisors meeting to hire another IT...
Baumgarns honored as a top farm family
The Marlene Baumgarn family of rural Round Lake has been named Jackson County’s 2022 “Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota. The family was recognized at a special ceremony during last month’s Jackson County Fair in Jackson and officially honored by the University of Minnesota at an Aug. 4 ceremony at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls.
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
