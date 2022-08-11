Read full article on original website
‘Chaotic’ NC shootout leads to arrests, drug bust: CMPD
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
NC man found hiding in attic, charged in series of vehicle thefts
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing charges relating to a series of vehicle thefts in several counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On July 18, deputies came to Caraway Mountain Road in Asheboro after getting a report about two stolen vehicles — a dump truck and a box […]
cbs17
Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
cbs17
Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Randolph County Stolen Truck Discovery
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 3, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located a stolen truck at the residence of Jacob Taylor Yow on Old NC Hwy 13. An inventory of the vehicle, resulted in other stolen items being located. The suspects and the vehicle...
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: August 12
ELLERBE — At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to Main Street to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trey Lamar Little. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of a suspect going into a home and stealing a silver handgun with a pearl handle, valued at $200. The case is active.
Lincoln County deputy fired after ‘series of excessive force incidents’, authorities say
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated last week after what authorities called a “series of excessive force incidents,” including in the arrest of a road rage suspect in Lincolnton last May.
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
High-speed chase in Davidson County, man facing several drug charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them. A high-speed chase began […]
Stanly News & Press
Two arrested for drugs, possessing a stolen vehicle following chase
Following a Thursday morning multi-county chase that began in Charlotte with a stolen vehicle and ended in Albemarle, law enforcement arrested two individuals after their vehicle crashed on Concord Road, near Harwood Road in Albemarle. The driver of the vehicle, Joekeem Shamar Neal, 25, of Kannapolis, is facing charges including...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 6, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. David Adam Hathcock (W M, 35) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 08/06/2022. Alia Michelle Huen (W F, 18) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 08/06/2022. Ricardo Lopez...
WYFF4.com
Police arrest man in suspected stolen U-Haul after chase through the Carolinas, sheriff says
Police in Cherokee County arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in Mecklenburg...
Police hunt for NC teen suspected in fatal shooting involving stolen gun
One person was killed in a Fayetteville shooting involving a stolen gun, according to police.
fox46.com
Police ask for more witnesses to come forward in fatal shooting, crash in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police and Lowell Police are asking for additional witnesses to come forward in a fatal shooting and crash from last week. The incident happened at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive. As police arrived at...
Rockingham man charged with kidnapping
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with second degree kidnapping. Joe Dickie Russell, 62, is charged with one felony count of second degree kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officers and communicating threats to law enforcement.
WXII 12
Lexington police investigate report of gunshots
LEXINGTON, N.C. — At about 12:07 p.m. Friday, Lexington police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area. After arrival, it was reported to Lexington police that a juvenile was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. After the initial...
CMPD: July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified, no charges
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg homicide detectives said a July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified and no one will be charged. Detectives responded to a shooting at the McAlway Manor Condominiums on McAlway Road around 3 a.m. on July 17 where they found Johnny Tramir Green, 23, shot inside an apartment.
Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.
CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
