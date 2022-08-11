ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

cbs17

Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Randolph County Stolen Truck Discovery

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 3, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located a stolen truck at the residence of Jacob Taylor Yow on Old NC Hwy 13. An inventory of the vehicle, resulted in other stolen items being located. The suspects and the vehicle...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: August 12

ELLERBE — At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to Main Street to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trey Lamar Little. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of a suspect going into a home and stealing a silver handgun with a pearl handle, valued at $200. The case is active.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

High-speed chase in Davidson County, man facing several drug charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them. A high-speed chase began […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Two arrested for drugs, possessing a stolen vehicle following chase

Following a Thursday morning multi-county chase that began in Charlotte with a stolen vehicle and ended in Albemarle, law enforcement arrested two individuals after their vehicle crashed on Concord Road, near Harwood Road in Albemarle. The driver of the vehicle, Joekeem Shamar Neal, 25, of Kannapolis, is facing charges including...
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 6, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. David Adam Hathcock (W M, 35) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 08/06/2022. Alia Michelle Huen (W F, 18) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 08/06/2022. Ricardo Lopez...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rockingham man charged with kidnapping

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with second degree kidnapping. Joe Dickie Russell, 62, is charged with one felony count of second degree kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officers and communicating threats to law enforcement.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WXII 12

Lexington police investigate report of gunshots

LEXINGTON, N.C. — At about 12:07 p.m. Friday, Lexington police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area. After arrival, it was reported to Lexington police that a juvenile was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. After the initial...
LEXINGTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

