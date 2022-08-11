Read full article on original website
Ky. Sen. Rand Paul says Mitch McConnell 'needs to pick up the phone' after anti-abortion judge saga
Paul's comments come in regard to the senators' public squabble over the botched nomination of conservative attorney Chad Meredith to a judgeship.
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow 2020 general election loss in the state. Attorneys for Graham, R-S.C., had argued that his position as a U.S. senator provided him immunity from having to appear before the investigative panel and asked the judge to quash his subpoena. But U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in an order Monday that immunities related to his role as...
