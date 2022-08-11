Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
R. Kelly's 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Reveals She's Pregnant With 55-Year-Old Jailed Singer
R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has announced she's expecting her first child with the singer who remains locked up, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old revealed the bombshell in her new book “Love and Joy of Robert" which was released on Friday. In the 11-chapter tell-all, Savage said she found out the news the day after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Kelly sent Savage an engagement ring after his sentencing.“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I...
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Daniel Kaluuya responds to Logan Paul's tweets saying 'Nope' was 'one of the worst movies I've seen in a long time'
"What's he done in cinema?" Kaluuya said on the Capital Breakfast radio show. "Imagine if they asked me about Eric Clapton."
‘Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci On Why She Roots For The Underdog — Even If It Bites Her
At 15, Christina Ricci appeared in a PG-13 comedy called Now and Then, in which four middle-aged best friends meet up to reflect on their teenage selves. Nearly 30 years later, Showtime’s Yellowjackets is that film’s hard-R evil twin, in which the fortysomething members of a New Jersey school’s female football team are haunted by memories of a traumatic plane crash that left them stranded when they were kids. It’s hard to pick a single performance from a terrific ensemble, but Ricci’s portrayal of the twisted Misty Quigley, played in flashback by Sammi Hanratty, is a standout in a series...
‘Orphan: First Kill’ Is One Hilariously Bad Horror-Movie Sequel
Orphan’s lesson to women was that you should never adopt a foreign-born child over the age of 7 because they might secretly be an adult in an adolescent's body who wants to slaughter your biological offspring and seduce your husband. Jaume Collet-Serra’s modern riff on The Bad Seed was a fright-free affair defined mainly by its absurdity and, also, by Isabelle Fuhrman’s lead performance as Esther, a Russian girl who was actually a 33-year-old woman from Estonia with a rare hormone disorder that caused “proportional dwarfism.” Esther was adopted by a couple (Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard) with a deaf...
Charlie Hunnam Apple Series ‘Shantaram’ Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Photo
Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim) is back on a motorcycle in a first-look photo of Shantaram (above), a new Apple drama series set to premiere October 14. Following the release of the show’s first three episodes for premiere, new episode will drop weekly every Friday through December 16, 2022, on Apple TV+. Based on the Gregory David Roberts novel of the same name, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s, Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After...
