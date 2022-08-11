Read full article on original website
Rubicon Cannabis Co. Reports Over 90% YoY Increase In Q2 Revenue, Plans To Enter These International Markets
Cannabis company Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJ ROMJF reported on Monday its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022. Generated CA$8.8 million ($6.88 million) in net revenue, a 92% increase over Q2 2021, and a CA$3.7 million sequential improvement. Gross profit totaled roughly CA$3.2 million, compared to...
EBET Plans Job & Cost Cuts; Aims For Positive EBITDA Run Rate
EBET Inc EBET, a provider of advanced wagering products and technology, has put forth a profitability plan to reach a positive EBITDA run rate beginning August 2022. The company re-aligns resources to escalate and expand its focus to iGaming. EBET plans to optimize the efficiency of marketing campaigns and reduce...
Air-Dried Beef Company To Restructure After "Record High Revenues," Will Raise $20M In New Financing As Shares Dive 16%
Stryve Foods Inc SNAX reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 49% year-on-year to $10.95 million, missing the consensus of $13.45 million. Gross loss for the quarter was $(4.4) million versus a gross profit of $3.6 million last year. The company attributed the negative gross margin to price/mix on a large...
Crypto Giant Galaxy Digital Ditches Billion Dollar BitGo Buyout As Losses Tripled And Terms Weren't Met
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF shares traded lower by 2.8% on Monday after the company announced it has scrapped a major acquisition deal. What Happened? Galaxy Digital announced it is terminating its acquisition deal for BitGo after the company failed to deliver audited financial statements for 2021. Why It's Important:...
Why Is Moderna Stock Moving Higher Today?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading higher Monday after the company's COVID-19 booster was granted conditional authorization in the UK. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional authorization for the use of the Omicron-containing bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.214 as a booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older.
IM Cannabis Q2 Revenue Grows 114% YoY, What About Profit?
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC released financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues increased 114% year-over-year to CA$23.8 million ($18.43 million). Q2 2022 Financial Results. Gross profit was CA$4 million compared to a loss of CA$568,000 in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss was CA$4.6 million...
GreenPower Motor Stock Slides After Q1 Results
EPS loss was $(0.19) compared to $(0.11) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.19) million for the quarter. Cash flow used in operating activities before changes in non-cash items for the quarter was $(2.39) million, compared to $(1.21) million a year ago. Inventory was $39.7 million....
Darling Ingredients Raises $250M Via Add-On Debt Offering
Darling Ingredients Inc DAR has launched an add-on offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes. The add-on notes will be issued as additional notes under the same indenture as Darling's 6% senior notes due 2030, $750.0 million of which were issued on June 9, 2022.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
DISH Network DISH - P/E: 6.21. Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.68. Jiayin Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.44, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.36. Most recently, Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.35, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.63. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has decreased by 1.63% from last quarter's yield of 10.4%.
Excelerate Energy: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Excelerate Energy EE. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 per share. On Thursday, Excelerate Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Confluent 10% Owner Trades $1.03M In Company Stock
Chetan Puttagunta, 10% Owner at Confluent CFLT, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent. The total transaction amounted to $1,029,856.
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Do You Believe Tesla CEO Elon Musk Owns? $1M, $10M Or Is He A Whale?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: How much Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD do you...
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
Superior Group of Cos: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Superior Gr of Cos SGC. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 per share. On Thursday, Superior Gr of Cos will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Analyzing Unity Biotechnology's Short Interest
Unity Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:UBX) short percent of float has risen 51.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 350 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bath & Body Works: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Bath & Body Works BBWI. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 per share. On Thursday, Bath & Body Works will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 20 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
This 2016 Ethereum App Is Quietly Powering Coinbase's NFT Platform - Interview with Amir Bandeali
Founded in 2016, 0x is one of the first-ever smart contract-based applications launched on Ethereum. The protocol saves users money by automatically routing on-chain trades through the cheapest available exchange. We spoke with Founder Amir Bandeali at the Permissionless Conference in West Palm Beach to learn more about the $70...
Accelerate Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Accelerate Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was up $1.06 million from the same...
