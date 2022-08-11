Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Superior Gr of Cos SGC. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 per share. On Thursday, Superior Gr of Cos will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO