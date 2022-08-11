ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Suella Braverman received £10,000 leadership bid donation from prominent climate denier’s firm

By Andrew Sparrow and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9OyD_0hDjcLr300
Suella Braverman Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Suella Braverman received £10,000 from a company owned by a leading climate denier to support her campaign for the Conservative leadership, according to the most recent update to the register of MPs’ interests.

The attorney general, who came sixth in the leadership race, declared a donation of £10,000 from First Corporate Consultants Ltd, which is owned by the Bristol Port owner Terence Mordaunt.

Mordaunt chaired the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) between 2019 and 2021. The GWPF has been vocal in its opposition to climate crisis policies such as net zero and was sanctioned by the Charity Commission in 2014 for failing to adhere to rules on “balance and neutrality”.

The figures also show that Tom Tugendhat received more than £120,000 to fund his leadership bid. Some £42,673 came from a company called Policy Focus Ltd, founded on 27 June, less than two weeks before the leadership campaign began.

Companies House records show Policy Focus is owned by property developers Christian Sweeting and Robert Luck. Sweeting previously donated £10,000 to the Conservative Party in 2018, PA reports.

MPs have 28 days from accepting a donation to declare it to the parliamentary standards commissioner and so some of the candidates in the contest have revealed little or nothing yet about the funding they have received. But PA Media has summarised what declarations have been declared.

Tugendhat, who came fifth, also received £50,000 from the long-time Tory donor Ian Mukherjee and £25,000 from Beacon Rock Ltd, owned by former Conservative party treasurer Sir Michael Davis. Another £6,000 came from business consultancy InvestUK Group.

Rishi Sunak has declared the donation of office space, valued at £3,195. Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi are yet to declare any financial support for their campaigns.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nostalgia for Boris Johnson as Tories lose enthusiasm for Liz Truss

As Conservative party members filed into the latest leadership hustings at a baking hot Cheltenham racecourse, very few among this important electorate seemed enthused by the two-way race. Neither of the runners – foreign secretary Liz Truss nor ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak – excited much Tory passion, nor seemed the subject...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Conservative#Bristol Port#Gwpf#The Charity Commission#Policy Focus Ltd#Christian#The Conservative Party
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

Anne Roose obituary

My mother, Anne Roose, who has died aged 90, was a fashion designer who helped reinvent Welsh wool with her elegant contemporary designs inspired by Celtic tradition. She was instrumental in saving the rare-breed Jacob sheep, working with Araminta, Lady Aldington and the Holywell Textile Mill in north Wales to transform the distinctive but rough fleece into beautiful cloth in natural tones, which culminated in her celebrated Anna Roose Jacob Collection (she used Anna as her professional first name).
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

402K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy