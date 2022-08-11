ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Clinical practice guideline for perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy released

By American College of Chest Physicians
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery

In a recent study, Houston Methodist researchers presented clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of injecting pain medication directly into the tibia during knee replacement surgery for better postoperative pain management. The double-blind, randomized trial detailed in The Journal of Arthroplasty revealed that patients receiving a mixture of morphine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Multifaceted approach urged for promoting helmet use for children

A multifaceted approach is recommended to promote helmet use among children and youth participating in recreational sports in order to prevent head injuries, according to a policy statement published online Aug. 15 in Pediatrics. Lois K. Lee, M.D., M.P.H., from Boston Children's Hospital, and colleagues note that helmet use can...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Can a human with a spinal cord injury walk and run? Discovering clues with neuromorphic technology

An international research team led by Prof. Tae-Woo Lee (Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Seoul National University, Republic of Korea) and Prof. Zhenan Bao (Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, US) has succeeded in recovering muscle movements in a model of paralyzed mice through organic artificial nerves. The result was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Don't skip your child's HPV vaccine

Kids are heading back into the classroom, and health care professionals say it's important to prepare for the first day of school by keeping up to date with childhood immunizations. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases physician, says if you have a preteen, make sure he or...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guideline#Drugs#Internal Medicine
MedicalXpress

Why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others

A large number of people are currently contracting COVID-19. Fortunately, most of them are experiencing only mild symptoms, largely thanks to the high vaccination rate. However, in some individuals the disease takes a much more severe trajectory, and our understanding about the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some people than others. A team of scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH) together with colleagues from the United Kingdom and Canada have found genes and proteins that contribute to a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Their findings have now been published in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Eye doctors who get even small payments from drug companies more likely to prescribe name-brand eyedrops

In a lookback study of prescribing patterns among thousands of American ophthalmologists and optometrists, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers concluded that eye doctors who receive even small financial incentives from pharmaceutical companies, such as free food, sponsored travel to attend meetings or consulting fees, are up to twice as likely to prescribe the companies' brand name eyedrops for glaucoma instead of cheaper generic versions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
MedicalXpress

Text message reminders promote receipt of second flu shot

Text message reminders effectively promote receipt of a second dose of influenza vaccine among children, according to a study published online Aug. 15 in Pediatrics. Melissa S. Stockwell, M.D., M.P.H., from Columbia University in New York City, and colleagues compared the effectiveness of text message reminders with embedded interactive educational information versus usual care on the receipt and timeliness of the second dose of the influenza vaccine in a trial conducted during the 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019 influenza seasons among 50 pediatric primary care offices across 24 states. A total of 2,086 caregiver-child dyads of children aged 6 months to 8 years who were in need of a second influenza vaccine were randomly assigned to intervention versus usual care.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Mepolizumab cuts exacerbations in children with severe asthma

Asthma exacerbations are reduced for children and adolescents with exacerbation-prone eosinophilic asthma who are living in socioeconomically disadvantaged urban neighborhoods and receive mepolizumab therapy, according to a study published in the Aug. 13 issue of The Lancet. Daniel J. Jackson, M.D., from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mental illness elevated among Hodgkin lymphoma patients

Patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) are more likely to suffer from mental-health and substance-abuse disorders than the general population. Calling for more attention to mental health, a study published August 2 in Cancer by researchers from Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (U of U) found people with the disease had higher risks of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, suicide, and self-inflicted injuries.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Thirdhand smoke exposures surpass health risk guideline levels

Some smells seem to seep into everything they touch. Tobacco smoke is one of the worst offenders. Thirdhand smoke refers to residual nicotine and other hazardous chemicals that contaminate the indoor environment after smoking. Think of the lingering smell you've probably encountered when handling the clothes of a person who smokes a pack a day, or when checking into a tidy but cigarette-friendly hotel room.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Interdisciplinary approach to improve CPAP use for children with sleep apnea

One of the treatments available for children with pediatric obstructive sleep apnea is the use of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices. Since successful treatment can sometimes be hindered by a variety of challenges, researchers from the Division of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) explored ways to improve care for patients and found that a tracked approach to outpatient CPAP could be an effective approach. The findings were published in the journal Pediatric Pulmonology.
MedicalXpress

New insight on the regulatory mechanisms underpinning the development of cortical neurons

Neurons in the cerebral cortex, a region in the mammalian brain involved in complex motor functions, sensory perception and cognition, can have very different qualities and characteristics. These neurons are known to be formed during embryonic development, and their properties and functions keep evolving after birth. Many past neuroscience studies...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A call to prioritize substance use treatment in children

While nearly 6 million adolescents and young adults in the United States have a substance use disorder, only 8% receive treatment, according to data collected in 2019. This treatment gap is a critical problem, says Deepa Camenga, associate professor of emergency medicine at Yale School of Medicine and associate director of pediatric programs for the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine.
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify hormone from fat cells that restrains tumor growth in mice

A hormone secreted by fat cells can restrain the growth of liver tumors in mice, according to a new study from the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute. The findings offer a proof-of-concept for developing therapies against hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. Jiandie Lin and his...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Gene mutations from patients with debilitating seizure and movement disorder created in mice

Three genetic alterations associated with a rare seizure and a movement disorder primarily found in children were successfully mirrored in mice and their symptoms treated, in a new study from a University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researcher, Andrea Meredith, Ph.D., Professor of Physiology and her collaborators. The disorder—KCNMA1-linked...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New research forecasts effect of two-dose vaccine allocation strategies on infections and death in US

New MIT research forecasts the effect of various two-dose vaccine allocation strategies on the cumulative number of infections and deaths in the U.S.—quantifying the impact of prioritizing first versus second doses. The forecasts suggest that allocating more than 50% of available doses to individuals who have not received their first dose can significantly increase the number of lives saved and significantly reduce the number of COVID-19 infections.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Early-term births associated with higher rate of ADHD as reported by teachers

41 weeks), those born before 39 weeks are more likely to experience symptoms associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study by Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. ADHD, which affects more than 10 percent of U.S. school-age children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, manifests...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Calorie reduction lowers protein linked to the aging process

Reduced calorie intake has been shown to improve health and lifespan in laboratory animals, and recent research shows these benefits may extend to humans as well. In a new study, Yale researchers show that moderate calorie restriction in people reduces the production of a protein called SPARC, which then reins in harmful inflammation and improves health in the aged. It could be a target for extending human health span, they report Aug. 12 in the journal Immunity.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy