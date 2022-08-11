Read full article on original website
Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old
A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery
In a recent study, Houston Methodist researchers presented clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of injecting pain medication directly into the tibia during knee replacement surgery for better postoperative pain management. The double-blind, randomized trial detailed in The Journal of Arthroplasty revealed that patients receiving a mixture of morphine...
Mepolizumab cuts exacerbations in children with severe asthma
Asthma exacerbations are reduced for children and adolescents with exacerbation-prone eosinophilic asthma who are living in socioeconomically disadvantaged urban neighborhoods and receive mepolizumab therapy, according to a study published in the Aug. 13 issue of The Lancet. Daniel J. Jackson, M.D., from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and...
Why do I wake up thirsty?
If you wake up in the morning feeling thirsty, you might be dehydrated. There are a few things which might be at play here, including not drinking enough the day before. The temperature overnight will also impact your hydration levels, with warm conditions meaning you will sweat overnight. However, even...
Why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others
A large number of people are currently contracting COVID-19. Fortunately, most of them are experiencing only mild symptoms, largely thanks to the high vaccination rate. However, in some individuals the disease takes a much more severe trajectory, and our understanding about the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some people than others. A team of scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH) together with colleagues from the United Kingdom and Canada have found genes and proteins that contribute to a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Their findings have now been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Interdisciplinary approach to improve CPAP use for children with sleep apnea
One of the treatments available for children with pediatric obstructive sleep apnea is the use of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices. Since successful treatment can sometimes be hindered by a variety of challenges, researchers from the Division of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) explored ways to improve care for patients and found that a tracked approach to outpatient CPAP could be an effective approach. The findings were published in the journal Pediatric Pulmonology.
Don't skip your child's HPV vaccine
Kids are heading back into the classroom, and health care professionals say it's important to prepare for the first day of school by keeping up to date with childhood immunizations. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases physician, says if you have a preteen, make sure he or...
Can a human with a spinal cord injury walk and run? Discovering clues with neuromorphic technology
An international research team led by Prof. Tae-Woo Lee (Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Seoul National University, Republic of Korea) and Prof. Zhenan Bao (Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, US) has succeeded in recovering muscle movements in a model of paralyzed mice through organic artificial nerves. The result was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Evidence-based method for assessing concussion in jockeys
La Trobe University researchers have developed a new evidence-based method for determining whether jockeys can return to the saddle following concussion. Lead researcher, Associate Professor Brad Wright, said the study into concussion in jockeys has found that a new virtual reality tool and measuring blood biomarkers can help inform when jockeys are fit to ride again.
Mental illness elevated among Hodgkin lymphoma patients
Patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) are more likely to suffer from mental-health and substance-abuse disorders than the general population. Calling for more attention to mental health, a study published August 2 in Cancer by researchers from Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (U of U) found people with the disease had higher risks of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, suicide, and self-inflicted injuries.
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
Breakthrough in search for tinnitus cure
After 20 years searching for a cure for tinnitus, researchers at the University of Auckland are excited by 'encouraging results' from a clinical trial of a mobile-phone-based therapy. The study randomized 61 patients to one of two treatments, the prototype of the new 'digital polytherapeutic' or a popular self-help app...
Text message reminders promote receipt of second flu shot
Text message reminders effectively promote receipt of a second dose of influenza vaccine among children, according to a study published online Aug. 15 in Pediatrics. Melissa S. Stockwell, M.D., M.P.H., from Columbia University in New York City, and colleagues compared the effectiveness of text message reminders with embedded interactive educational information versus usual care on the receipt and timeliness of the second dose of the influenza vaccine in a trial conducted during the 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019 influenza seasons among 50 pediatric primary care offices across 24 states. A total of 2,086 caregiver-child dyads of children aged 6 months to 8 years who were in need of a second influenza vaccine were randomly assigned to intervention versus usual care.
Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients
A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
Teens and depression—a back-to-school concern
With many teens heading back to school, peer pressure and academic expectations are once again a reality. These added pressures can cause ups and downs during what can be an already tumultuous time of life. For some teens, though, the lows are more than just temporary feelings. They're symptoms of depression.
A call to prioritize substance use treatment in children
While nearly 6 million adolescents and young adults in the United States have a substance use disorder, only 8% receive treatment, according to data collected in 2019. This treatment gap is a critical problem, says Deepa Camenga, associate professor of emergency medicine at Yale School of Medicine and associate director of pediatric programs for the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine.
Researchers identify hormone from fat cells that restrains tumor growth in mice
A hormone secreted by fat cells can restrain the growth of liver tumors in mice, according to a new study from the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute. The findings offer a proof-of-concept for developing therapies against hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. Jiandie Lin and his...
Thirdhand smoke exposures surpass health risk guideline levels
Some smells seem to seep into everything they touch. Tobacco smoke is one of the worst offenders. Thirdhand smoke refers to residual nicotine and other hazardous chemicals that contaminate the indoor environment after smoking. Think of the lingering smell you've probably encountered when handling the clothes of a person who smokes a pack a day, or when checking into a tidy but cigarette-friendly hotel room.
New insight on the regulatory mechanisms underpinning the development of cortical neurons
Neurons in the cerebral cortex, a region in the mammalian brain involved in complex motor functions, sensory perception and cognition, can have very different qualities and characteristics. These neurons are known to be formed during embryonic development, and their properties and functions keep evolving after birth. Many past neuroscience studies...
For checking blood pressure at home, basic cuffs are just as good as standard devices
When patients are diagnosed with hypertension—as nearly half of American adults have been—they are often advised to buy a blood pressure monitoring device to use at home. Daily home readings paint a clearer picture of a patient's blood pressure than those taken every few months at the doctor's office.
