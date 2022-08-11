Patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) are more likely to suffer from mental-health and substance-abuse disorders than the general population. Calling for more attention to mental health, a study published August 2 in Cancer by researchers from Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (U of U) found people with the disease had higher risks of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, suicide, and self-inflicted injuries.

CANCER ・ 3 HOURS AGO