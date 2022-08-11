ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso Water: Repairs to sinkhole in central El Paso delayed

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road when it collided with a Border Patrol vehicle and continued on Upper Valley Road. When...
cbs4local.com

El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
cbs4local.com

Multiple lanes closed at I-10 West following a rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures on I-10 West and Schuster. One lane remains open on I-10 West. The crash also resulted in a vehicle rollover according to officials. No injuries have been reported at this time. Check back for updates. Sign...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools

EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yandell Dr#El Paso Water
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Cd. Juarez residents express fear after 11 people killed in city

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cbs4local.com

Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez

EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy