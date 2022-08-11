Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water: Repairs to sinkhole in central El Paso delayed
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
cbs4local.com
Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road when it collided with a Border Patrol vehicle and continued on Upper Valley Road. When...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Multiple lanes closed at I-10 West following a rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures on I-10 West and Schuster. One lane remains open on I-10 West. The crash also resulted in a vehicle rollover according to officials. No injuries have been reported at this time. Check back for updates. Sign...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools
EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
cbs4local.com
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
cbs4local.com
Molina Healthcare of Texas to hosts school supply giveaway for El Paso students
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Molina Healthcare of Texas will be hosting a school supply giveaway for students. The event will offer backpacks and school supplies. and COVID-19 booster for children 6 months and older. One hundred backpacks filled with school supplies will be available on a first-come,...
cbs4local.com
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
cbs4local.com
Cd. Juarez residents express fear after 11 people killed in city
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
Opening of Mexican-inspired art installation in El Paso canceled due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The opening of an art installation inspired by Mexico's cultural history has been canceled in El Paso Friday because of violence in Juarez. The exhibit called "La Linea Imaginaria" or "The Imaginary Line" will open at a later date at the Chamizal National Memorial Cultural Center.
cbs4local.com
Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
cbs4local.com
New Mexico State University on campus living costs rise during 2022-2023 school year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Students at New Mexico State University are feeling the impacts of inflation. Every first year, first time undergraduate student of NMSU are required to live on campus unless they have received an exemption. In first year residency halls the cot of living has increased...
cbs4local.com
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
cbs4local.com
Over 30 human smuggling cases in El Paso thwarted within 5 days, Border Patrol reports
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso and surrounding areas like Sunland Park and Santa Teresa in New Mexico have seen an uptick in law enforcement pursuits involving alleged human smugglers. Pursuits have often ended in a crash where migrants are injured or property is damaged. Over 30 dangerous...
cbs4local.com
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
cbs4local.com
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
Comments / 0