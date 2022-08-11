Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Revolutux, Solana, and Chainlink: Why the cryptocurrency market is optimistic about these names
Cryptocurrencies are the new stars of the financial services ecosystems as they overtake age-old practices, giving investors more control over their wealth. Apart from posting sustained results, cryptocurrencies also eliminate any scope of third-party interference and offer a greater degree of data privacy. It’s not just investors but even businesses that are adapting to the needs of the cryptocurrency loving audience and leveraging these blockchain based assets to gain a competitive edge.
CoinTelegraph
3 cryptocurrencies that stand to outperform ETH price thanks to Ethereum’s Merge
After years of waiting, Ethereum is finally prepared to become a full-fledged proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. Besides Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), the valuation of several other tokens has not only benefited greatly but could also keep outperforming ETH after the Merge. Ethereum steps closer toward the Merge. The leading...
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies With Fast Financial Transactions – Avalanche, Ripple, And Pugglit Inu
In the earlier years of cryptocurrency, the most popular digital asset for making transactions was Bitcoin. It soon became one of the most well-known coins and the ring leader in the cryptocurrency market. But as time passed, several other coins began to surface and bring in new concepts and upgrades to the idea of digital currencies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
This 2016 Ethereum App Is Quietly Powering Coinbase's NFT Platform - Interview with Amir Bandeali
Founded in 2016, 0x is one of the first-ever smart contract-based applications launched on Ethereum. The protocol saves users money by automatically routing on-chain trades through the cheapest available exchange. We spoke with Founder Amir Bandeali at the Permissionless Conference in West Palm Beach to learn more about the $70...
Crypto Has a Key Appointment on Sept. 15
The crypto industry finally has something to help it forget about the difficult first seven months of the year. In a few weeks, the crypto industry will experience what some are calling an critical moment: The ethereum platform, the most ambitious ecosystem -- even compared with its main rival, bitcoin -- will undergo a major update, which in turn will have a big impact on the entire sector.
ambcrypto.com
FTX’s Reddit approach could be the key to taking down Coinbase
Over the last few days, the crypto-market has notably improved. As expected, the same has had a positive effect on investors’ presence and participation too. While volumes have recovered, so has the value of cryptocurrencies. Consequently, crypto-exchanges such as FTX are finding more use cases as the space develops.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Market Observes Pileup Of Leverage As ETH Breaks $2k
Data shows a large amount of leverage has been piling up in the Ethereum futures market as the price of the crypto breaks above $2k. Ethereum Open Interest Surges To Highest Value In Last 4 Months. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH futures market...
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Explains What ‘A Bet on Cardano’ Means
On Saturday (August 13), one highly popular pseudonymous $ADA whale (“@cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained what category of investors are Cardano’s target audience. Yesterday, “ADA Whale” told his over 110K Twitter followers:. One of those that replied to him was the operator of the UK-based VEGAS...
NEWSBTC
HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!
Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
NEWSBTC
New Findings Shows Institutional Investors Take More Interest In Ethereum
As the launching of the long-awaited Ethereum upgrade, Merge, approaches, there’s a spike in institutional investment. Ethereum products are receiving more attention from big-shot investors. Though there is no stated period for the Merge, most developers anticipate the upgrade by September 19. However, most Ethereum derivatives are getting more...
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September
Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
zycrypto.com
Ether Set To Break $2,000 Hurdle As Ethereum’s Goerli Finally Switches to PoS
The official countdown to “The Merge” kicked off early Thursday after developers successfully tested Goerli, the last big dress rehearsal for the Ethereum community, as the network prepares to move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake consensus. Goerli, which is a testnet for developers before launching their blockchain applications on...
NEWSBTC
Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside
Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
bitcoinist.com
GNOX (GNOX) Shows Similarities To Shiba Inu (SHIB) And EverRise (RISE) After ICO Sells Out
Gnox’s ICO was a resounding success, with all tokens selling out in minutes. This is a remarkable achievement, considering the highly competitive ICO market. Gnox’s success is even more impressive when you consider that their ICO is very similar to that of Shiba Inu’s and Shiba Inu’s, both of which are also successful tokens.
Comments / 0