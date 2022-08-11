ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cryptocurrency#Pon#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Supontis#Dapps#The Binance Smart Chain
NEWSBTC

Revolutux, Solana, and Chainlink: Why the cryptocurrency market is optimistic about these names

Cryptocurrencies are the new stars of the financial services ecosystems as they overtake age-old practices, giving investors more control over their wealth. Apart from posting sustained results, cryptocurrencies also eliminate any scope of third-party interference and offer a greater degree of data privacy. It’s not just investors but even businesses that are adapting to the needs of the cryptocurrency loving audience and leveraging these blockchain based assets to gain a competitive edge.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

3 cryptocurrencies that stand to outperform ETH price thanks to Ethereum’s Merge

After years of waiting, Ethereum is finally prepared to become a full-fledged proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. Besides Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), the valuation of several other tokens has not only benefited greatly but could also keep outperforming ETH after the Merge. Ethereum steps closer toward the Merge. The leading...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Crypto Has a Key Appointment on Sept. 15

The crypto industry finally has something to help it forget about the difficult first seven months of the year. In a few weeks, the crypto industry will experience what some are calling an critical moment: The ethereum platform, the most ambitious ecosystem -- even compared with its main rival, bitcoin -- will undergo a major update, which in turn will have a big impact on the entire sector.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

FTX’s Reddit approach could be the key to taking down Coinbase

Over the last few days, the crypto-market has notably improved. As expected, the same has had a positive effect on investors’ presence and participation too. While volumes have recovered, so has the value of cryptocurrencies. Consequently, crypto-exchanges such as FTX are finding more use cases as the space develops.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

‘ADA Whale’ Explains What ‘A Bet on Cardano’ Means

On Saturday (August 13), one highly popular pseudonymous $ADA whale (“@cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained what category of investors are Cardano’s target audience. Yesterday, “ADA Whale” told his over 110K Twitter followers:. One of those that replied to him was the operator of the UK-based VEGAS...
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!

Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

New Findings Shows Institutional Investors Take More Interest In Ethereum

As the launching of the long-awaited Ethereum upgrade, Merge, approaches, there’s a spike in institutional investment. Ethereum products are receiving more attention from big-shot investors. Though there is no stated period for the Merge, most developers anticipate the upgrade by September 19. However, most Ethereum derivatives are getting more...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
COMPUTERS
zycrypto.com

Ether Set To Break $2,000 Hurdle As Ethereum’s Goerli Finally Switches to PoS

The official countdown to “The Merge” kicked off early Thursday after developers successfully tested Goerli, the last big dress rehearsal for the Ethereum community, as the network prepares to move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake consensus. Goerli, which is a testnet for developers before launching their blockchain applications on...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside

Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy