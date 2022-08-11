ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Suspected DUI Driver Hits 2 Cars and House in Citizen Pursuit

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ndLC_0hDjaapQ00
A driver of a Tesla pursued a pickup to Clairemont after being struck by the vehicle in Point Loma earlier Thursday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A driver of a Tesla pursued a pickup to Clairemont after being struck by the vehicle in Point Loma earlier Thursday.

San Diego Police said that the driver of a Nissan pickup struck the Tesla on Point Loma Street and attempted to drive away Thursday. However, the Tesla driver pursued the truck into the Birdland neighborhood.

During the pursuit, the pickup crashed into a home on Meadowlark Drive and continued onto north state Route 163, where the truck crashed into a third vehicle and guardrail near the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard exit, ABC 10 reported.

The news station reported that police apprehended four occupants of the Nissan truck attempting drive away from the scene after the crash.

One driver was being evaluated for a DUI.

No other information, including possible injuries, was available.

–City News Service

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Vehicles#House#Point Loma#San Diego Police#Birdland#Abc 10#City News Service
NBC San Diego

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Lincoln Park

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Saturday. Gunshots were reported to police at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department. Officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the call and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Wounded by Stray Gunfire in Gaslamp Quarter

A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by gunfire in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego. San Diego Police officers were called at 1:37 a.m. to 1014 Fifth Ave. where they learned an unknown suspect shot two to four rounds southbound on Fifth, said Officer Robert Heims. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy