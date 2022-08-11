Suspected DUI Driver Hits 2 Cars and House in Citizen Pursuit

A driver of a Tesla pursued a pickup to Clairemont after being struck by the vehicle in Point Loma earlier Thursday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

San Diego Police said that the driver of a Nissan pickup struck the Tesla on Point Loma Street and attempted to drive away Thursday. However, the Tesla driver pursued the truck into the Birdland neighborhood.

During the pursuit, the pickup crashed into a home on Meadowlark Drive and continued onto north state Route 163, where the truck crashed into a third vehicle and guardrail near the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard exit, ABC 10 reported.

The news station reported that police apprehended four occupants of the Nissan truck attempting drive away from the scene after the crash.

One driver was being evaluated for a DUI.

No other information, including possible injuries, was available.

–City News Service