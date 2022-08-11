ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA

Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
Warm up in the way!

Seattle - Overnight lows will fall into the mid-upper 50s for the majority of us tomorrow. I'm watching for patchy fog to develop - especially when it comes to the coast and South Sound. This will quickly lift, and we can then get ready for lots of sunshine!. Temperatures will...
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
Seattle weather: Warmer Sunday with more sunshine, heating up next week

SEATTLE - A ridge of high pressure is building over the Pacific Northwest bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures this week. We are seeing a few areas of patchy clouds this morning with otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs Sunday will be about five degrees warmer than Saturday. If you're heading to...
Seattle weather: Comfortable weekend, heating up next week

SEATTLE - A low pressure system is moving onshore this morning bringing in thicker morning clouds and cooler afternoon temperatures. Areas on the coast and Olympic Peninsula are also seeing some light showers or drizzle to start the day. It will take longer for the clouds to evaporate today, but...
Seattle weather: Mild sunshine to start the weekend with warmup next week

You can expect beautiful, mild sunshine today. Next week looks much hotter – we're not out of the woods quite yet when it comes to the 90s. Stay tuned!. This morning, a few backyards are waking up to cloudy skies - especially for the South Sound and the coast. Those clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail

SEATTLE — A woman died Sunday after she became trapped between the light rail and the Mount Baker station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman at around 1:30 p.m. Crews were able to extricate the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Multiple boats destroyed, building damaged in Seattle marina fire

SEATTLE - Investigators are determining what caused a fire that destroyed at least three boats and damaged a building at a Seattle marina Sunday night. Before 10 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a marina in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. The fire...
