Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
q13fox.com
Warm up in the way!
Seattle - Overnight lows will fall into the mid-upper 50s for the majority of us tomorrow. I'm watching for patchy fog to develop - especially when it comes to the coast and South Sound. This will quickly lift, and we can then get ready for lots of sunshine!. Temperatures will...
KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Warmer Sunday with more sunshine, heating up next week
SEATTLE - A ridge of high pressure is building over the Pacific Northwest bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures this week. We are seeing a few areas of patchy clouds this morning with otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs Sunday will be about five degrees warmer than Saturday. If you're heading to...
q13fox.com
Pushing into the 80s next week as a strong ridge takes over Western WA
SEATTLE - Another beautiful day across the state! Highs landing slightly cooler than average in the mid 70s for SeaTac. Seattle warmed to 78 at the Nation Weather Service Office on Sandpoint Way. Skies stay clear through most of the overnight hours, but by 5am marine air pushes clouds and...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Comfortable weekend, heating up next week
SEATTLE - A low pressure system is moving onshore this morning bringing in thicker morning clouds and cooler afternoon temperatures. Areas on the coast and Olympic Peninsula are also seeing some light showers or drizzle to start the day. It will take longer for the clouds to evaporate today, but...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Temps in the 70s, 80s this weekend with a warmup on the way next week
SEATTLE - Highs were spot on today for many of us around the region! SeaTac hit 78 with Seattle landing at 81. Overnight is mild again with clouds pushing inland by early Saturday morning. We expect patchy drizzle along the coast. By midday look for blue skies after clouds and...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Lightning storms ignite 13 new wildfires in Eastern Washington
This week’s lightning storms ignited 13 new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Spokesperson Robin DeMario told KIRO Newsradio about half are near Cle Elum, but not a threat to homes. Steep cliffs are helping stop the fires’ spread. Many of the fires have started in areas of...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mild sunshine to start the weekend with warmup next week
You can expect beautiful, mild sunshine today. Next week looks much hotter – we're not out of the woods quite yet when it comes to the 90s. Stay tuned!. This morning, a few backyards are waking up to cloudy skies - especially for the South Sound and the coast. Those clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
Tri-City Herald
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook report, which outlines the areas around the country predicted to see high flooding in 2023, including Washington state. High tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise according to the...
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail
SEATTLE — A woman died Sunday after she became trapped between the light rail and the Mount Baker station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman at around 1:30 p.m. Crews were able to extricate the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
q13fox.com
Multiple boats destroyed, building damaged in Seattle marina fire
SEATTLE - Investigators are determining what caused a fire that destroyed at least three boats and damaged a building at a Seattle marina Sunday night. Before 10 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a marina in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. The fire...
