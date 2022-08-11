Read full article on original website
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Maskenthine Reservoir and Willow Creek Reservoir
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County. Both lakes remain on health alert this week after being on alert the last two previous...
thereader.com
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals
Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
WOWT
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Aug. 12 has been identified. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:05 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 275 near Logan Street in Scribner when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head-on.
klin.com
Two COVID-19 Deaths Friday, 69 New Cases
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports two more deaths from COVID 19, a man in his 50’s who was vaccinated and hospitalized and a man in his 100’s who was not vaccinated and hospitalized. The number of deaths is now at 449. There are 59 new confirmed...
kfornow.com
Lincoln’s Covid 19 Death Toll Still Climbing
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Two more people have died from Covid 19 in Lincoln. Both were men…one in his 50’s, the other over 100. Their deaths bring the pandemic toll in Lancaster County to 449. The health department reported 76 new cases of the virus today…and 69 yesterday.
foxnebraska.com
Papillion man injured after truck rolls into creek
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion man was injured after the pickup he was in rolled and landed in a creek near Pickrell. According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash Thursday night north of Pickrell. A pickup driven by Virgil Batton, 34,...
WOWT
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Water Lantern Festival brings meaning and local support
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Water Lantern Festival visits dozens of sites across the country every year — they made their first trip to Council Bluffs on Saturday at Big Lake Park. And the group says it plans on coming back. Out of the hundreds of lanterns sent...
Sioux City Journal
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
LAUREL, Nebraska — Ask Richele Ebeling what her most vivid memories of her mother, Michele, are and she'll talk about trips to the Sycamore Springs roller rink in Sabetha, Kansas -- the kind of place where a child can feel free and listen to their favorite tunes while a parent watches from a distance.
WOWT
Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
WOWT
Gas leak prompts evacuations for Omaha homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gas leak prompted some evacuations Saturday. Omaha Fire crews were busy Saturday afternoon along with workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District in North Omaha. A natural gas leak prompted Omaha Fire to evacuate homes in the area of 76th and Bedford. It happened around 6...
Omaha suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska 6th District Judge Vampola to resign after 17 years
FREMONT, Neb. — Sixth Judicial District County Judge Ken Vampola has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 2. Vampola has served as a judge from 2005-22 in the Sixth District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He was most recently retained by voters in 2020.
Updated: Authorities arrest Man Barricaded in Winterset Church
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday. West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha ultimately surrendered after several hours of negotiations from inside the church in Winterset, Iowa. Walter fled when officers tried to pull him over Sunday morning and led them on a chase for 45 minutes before hiding out in the church. Walter is a suspect in the deaths of Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff seeks information about van in possible abduction attempt
SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office posted a bulletin about a possible abduction attempt in Syracuse. The sheriff’s office posted photographs of a white, Chrysler Town & Country with a silver or chrome stripe on the sides. The driver was described as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic male with a goatee.
klkntv.com
Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
