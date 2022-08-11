WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday. West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha ultimately surrendered after several hours of negotiations from inside the church in Winterset, Iowa. Walter fled when officers tried to pull him over Sunday morning and led them on a chase for 45 minutes before hiding out in the church. Walter is a suspect in the deaths of Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.

