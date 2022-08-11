Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
How to Get Liquidity From NFTs Without Selling Them
Renting, fractionalizing and using non-fungible tokens as collateral are some ways to turn your asset into coins. If you’ve ever used marketplaces such as OpenSea, LooksRare or Magic Eden, you’re likely familiar with the process of minting, buying and selling non-fungible tokens (NFT). Similar to other crypto assets, the price of an individual NFT can fluctuate depending on factors including rarity and utility, and keen traders will often monitor market changes to make a smart sale.
CoinDesk
Crypto Venture Capital Firm Dragonfly Buys Hedge Fund MetaStable Capital: Report
Venture capital firm Dragonfly has acquired MetaStable Capital, one of the oldest crypto investment funds, for an undisclosed amount, according to a report from Bloomberg. MetaStable, which was started in 2014, had over $400 million in assets under management as of July 31, according to Bloomberg. Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
CoinDesk
Acala’s Stablecoin Falls 99% After Hackers Issue 1.3B Tokens
Polkadot-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Acala’s native stablecoin, aUSD, depegged on Sunday, plummeting 99% after hackers exploited a bug in a newly deployed liquidity pool to mint 1.28 billion tokens. Acala developers said the bug was caused by a misconfiguration of the iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool shortly after it went...
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digitial Ends Plan to Acquire Bitgo
Galaxy Digital, a financial services and investment management company, abandoned a plan to buy Bitgo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by an end-of-July deadline. The acquisition was announced May 2021 for what was, at the time, about $1.2 billion in stock. The deal was...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
CoinDesk
Digital Bank Revolut Gets Approval to Offer Crypto Services Throughout Europe
European digital bank Revolut has been granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) allowing it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA). The EEA includes the 27 countries that are in the European Union, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Revolut, which is valued at...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tests $25K Before Retreating; S. Korea Play-to-Earn Ban Unlikely to End Soon
Prices: Bitcoin tested $25K before dropping in weekend trading; ether falls on Sunday. Insights: South Korea play-to-earn ban remains a fixture for now. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Jump as Risk-On Behavior Returns to Crypto Markets
Meme tokens shiba inu (SHIB) and dogecoin (DOGE) gained over 15% in the past 24 hours as risk-on behavior returned to crypto markets. The rally came as ether (ETH) broke the $2,000 level on Sunday night ahead of the network’s Merge event expected in September. Bitcoin (BTC) rose to over $25,000 for the first time since June.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance Receives Preliminary Approval to Operate in Kazakhstan
Crypto exchange Binance has obtained preliminary approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate in Kazakhstan, a step toward becoming licensed to operate as a digital asset trading platform and custody provider in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Binance Kazakhstan still needs to complete the full application...
CoinDesk
Zipmex Crypto Exchange Gets Over 3 Months Creditor Protection in Singapore: Report
Singapore's High Court granted beleaguered crypto exchange Zipmex more than three months of creditor protection so it can devise a funding plan, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection and suspended withdrawals in July, will be protected against potential creditor lawsuits until Dec. 2, the...
CoinDesk
Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor
Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
CoinDesk
Hedge Fund Point72’s Steve Cohen Plans Crypto Asset Manager: Report
Steve Cohen, the billionaire behind hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is setting up a crypto-specific asset manager, Blockworks reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cohen started investing in crypto in 2018. The new entity is in the early planning stages. It will trade spot cryptocurrencies, a new tactic for...
CoinDesk
Gate.io's Hippo Financial Services Obtains Hong Kong Crypto Custody License
Gate.io's Hippo Financial Services has been granted a license to offer virtual asset custodial services in Hong Kong, according to a press release on Monday. Gate.io has a cryptocurrency exchange, blockchain, decentralized finance platform and more and is looking to expand globally. It started operating in Malta in March after its technology unit received a licenses as a virtual financial assets service provider, allowing it to operate an exchange and offer custodian services in the country.
CoinDesk
Crypto Privacy Protocol Monero Is Getting a Major Upgrade
Monero, the popular privacy-focused cryptocurrency protocol, is preparing for a major network upgrade this weekend (targeted for Saturday, August 13). Monero, whose native token is monero (XMR), is an open-source project that launched in 2014 as “Bitmonero.” It claims XMR is a secure, private and untraceable cryptocurrency that keeps financial transactions confidential.
CoinDesk
An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?
Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
CoinDesk
Are We Witnessing the Birth of a New Generation of Community NFTs With PandaDAO?
After a couple of years of explosive growth and stunning success stories, the NFT scene has hit a lot of turbulence. Of late, there have been some shocking tales about investors who have paid big sums for NFTs and then watched in horror as the value collapsed to zero. The...
