Los Angeles, CA

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [8-14-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 14) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one!. Nathaniel Rateliff at The Bowl -> R&B-fused rock comes to the Bowl this Sunday as Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats take the stage alongside special opener Durand Jones & The Indications. Tickets are still available as low as $20 per seat. Get more info here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes

Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

LA foodie events you shouldn't miss

Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront

A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
palisadesnews.com

Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

Look At The House From The Movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High Today (Los Angeles Real Estate)

Who can forget the iconic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High? No one who grew up as a teenager in the 1980’s can forget it. There are scenes in that movie that are likely imprinted in your brain. So, what does the home look like today? It is still there and when you look at it you can see aspects of the movie in it and new looks to it too. Check out this video of this Los Angeles home in this real estate special.
LOS ANGELES, CA

