welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [8-14-2022]
Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 14) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one!. Nathaniel Rateliff at The Bowl -> R&B-fused rock comes to the Bowl this Sunday as Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats take the stage alongside special opener Durand Jones & The Indications. Tickets are still available as low as $20 per seat. Get more info here.
Keisuke Ramen Making Los Angeles Debut in Torrance
The company is also opening a new location in The Shops at Mission Viejo
Top 3 most romantic places for couples in Los Angeles
While many people think of Los Angeles as a bustling city, it actually has a lot to offer in terms of romantic getaways. If you and your partner are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle.
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
LA foodie events you shouldn't miss
Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
3 Amazing LA Thai Food Places You'll Want To Try Now
Each with a deliciously unique Thai cuisine, you'll want to give these three places a try. 3 Great Thai Food Restaurants in Los Angeles / Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Want to try some delicious Thai food in LA?
Pita Cafe Opening Fifth Location in Artesia
The company's fifth location will likely open before the end of the year
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
Sunny skies, hot temps expected in SoCal Monday, with a few breezes
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are sticking around in Southern California this week.
Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront
A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
tmpresale.com
Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party)s show in Los Angeles, CA Aug 27, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) pre-sale passcode! With this Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) presale password everyone who has the code has the chance to buy tickets before the public. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to personally see Bad Bunny Night...
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
wallstreetwindow.com
Look At The House From The Movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High Today (Los Angeles Real Estate)
Who can forget the iconic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High? No one who grew up as a teenager in the 1980’s can forget it. There are scenes in that movie that are likely imprinted in your brain. So, what does the home look like today? It is still there and when you look at it you can see aspects of the movie in it and new looks to it too. Check out this video of this Los Angeles home in this real estate special.
