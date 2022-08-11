ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pat Mahomes Sr. to play in Mets’ Old Timers Day game

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdDTv_0hDjZbAk00

QUEENS, N.Y. — On Aug. 27, Pat Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , will stand on the mound of Citi Field for the New York Mets’ Old Timers Day game.

Old Timers Day makes a return to Citi Field for the first time since 1994.

“Bringing back Old Timers’ Day was one of the most passionate requests I heard from our fans,” Mets chairman, CEO and owner Steve Cohen said. “As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary season, having these legendary players return to the ballpark to hear cheers from Mets fans once again is the perfect way to honor our past.”

Mahomes played from 1999 to 2000 and went 8-0 in 39 relief appearances in his first season with the club.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

He helped the Mets reach the playoffs in 1999 and the World Series in 2000, but was left off the postseason roster in 2000.

Mahomes is one of 65 former players and managers who will appear before the Mets take on the Colorado Rockies that night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queens, NY
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Pat Mahomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Field#Colorado Rockies#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Mets#Royals#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy