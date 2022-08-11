ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Opinion: It’s Time to Repeal AB 5 for Every Independent Worker in California

By Karen Anderson
 3 days ago
A truck driver helps to block the entrance of trucks at a container terminal at the Port of Oakland to protest AB 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

California’s onerous Assembly Bill 5 law has finally caught up with the trucking industry, slamming the brakes on more than 70,000 independent owner-operator truckers whose preferred business model has functioned uninterruptedly for decades in the state.

AB 5, which went into effect in January 2020, is a disastrous policy that reclassified most independent contractors as employees, destroying the flexibility many independent professionals chose. The trucking industry, however, had a short reprieve from AB 5 until just recently, when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up California Trucking Association’s appeals case against AB 5.

Independent truckers now face an existential threat to their livelihoods in the same dramatic way that more than 600 categories of freelance professionals have already experienced since AB 5 first detonated over California’s independent workforce.

Independent truckers know AB 5 will destroy their livelihoods, but they won’t be the only ones who feel the implications. Harbor Trucking Association estimates that 30% to 40% of drivers will leave the market, resulting in substantial capacity loss. Additionally, operational costs for motor carriers will likely increase by 100%, leading to even more rampant inflation for consumers.

With more than 40% of the nation’s imports arriving through Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, California’s unfolding supply chain disaster will become the nation’s disaster in short order.

But lawmakers and Big Labor are not going to play catch and release now that AB 5 has captured their biggest target to date — trucking. After all, stripping drivers of their independence is designed to increase union membership and expedite Sacramento’s climate goals. If independent truckers are converted to employees, motor carriers will assume the cost of new zero-emission vehicles.

Instead of scrapping AB 5 to avoid this mess, Newsom and the legislature will do what they have done from the inception of the AB 5 disaster: throw taxpayer grant money at the problem to “help” entities comply with AB 5. They’re currently doling out $49.5 million in grants to promote AB 5 compliance in the performing arts sector.

Newsom will propose the same temporary fixes for trucking, promising big bucks to certain associations for distributing funds for compliance while also setting up a divide-and-conquer scenario wherein some will benefit and most will get left in the cold. We’ve seen this movie before with AB 5. We know what to expect.

Other industries have tried everything to stop AB 5 from destroying their livelihoods, but the courts have offered no recourse.

Rideshare companies are in the midst of their own never-ending litigation now that Proposition 22 has been ruled unconstitutional by a Superior Court judge in Alameda County. The International Franchise Association — another big target of labor — was left in limbo when a U.S. District Court in California dismissed its AB 5 lawsuit.

Additionally, the American Society of Journalists and Authors’ appeals case against AB 5 was recently declined by the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, most freelance videography journalism, among other types of freelance broadcast journalism, is effectively banned in California.

The only way to get this AB 5 monkey off of everybody’s back is for major industries — trucking, franchising, tech, rideshare — to join forces with the rest of the freelancer movement to help fund a ballot initiative to repeal AB 5 in its entirety for everyone. It could be called the “Save Self-Employment and Small Business” initiative.

A mile-long roster of business and professional associations would support it. Voters who are sick and tired of witnessing the utter destruction of the lives and livelihoods of hardworking Californians would support it, too.

No more individual carve-outs via litigation or legislative action. It must be all for one and one for all if we want to pull this putrid law out of California for good — root and branch. Repeal AB 5 for everyone.

Karen Anderson is the founder of Freelancers Against AB 5.

Comments / 17

motor1
2d ago

independant truckers need to park their trucks and take the keys.. walk away.. give the state 7 days of NO DELIVERIES.. thats the only way to let the government officials to know they have no business messing in your business..

Reply(1)
15
Rich Smith
3d ago

It is time to take down AB 5 through the initiative process. Newsom and the legislator are to frightened by their union masters to ever admit this bill was a huge mistake. Let’s vote it down.

Reply(4)
13
AP_000841.ab74dbe1bdb64f51a7dbcdca4826a3cb.2229
3d ago

I do not appreciate nor approve of most of Newsome’s bills! Please don’t vote for this pronoun in November

Reply
21
Times of San Diego

Decision Day in Sacramento: Which Bills Did California Lawmakers Kill?

On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Thursday was not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through hundreds of bills in a single discharge of rapid-fire legislating. Many...
Times of San Diego

Opinion: State Production Will Bring Down the Cost of Insulin in California

Many Californians today experience the pain of skyrocketing drug prices while drug companies post record profits, and patients struggle to afford lifesaving medications as their health insurance premiums increase year after year. The CalRx initiative, a groundbreaking solution to improve affordability, empowers the state of California to develop generic drugs...
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
SFGate

Top California environment official leaving state government

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jared Blumenfeld, California's top environmental regulator and a key climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, will leave the administration at the end of the month, Newsom announced Friday. Newsom, a Democrat, appointed Blumenfeld as secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency on his first day...
Times of San Diego

Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires

Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
SFGate

The coming California megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
SFGate

California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running...
Sheeraz Qurban

California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses

Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
CBS San Francisco

Newsom names former LA mayor and rival as California 'infrastructure czar'

LOS ANGELES --  California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
Times of San Diego

Comments / 0

