Man hiding in Callaway shed arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Panama City

By The News Herald
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY — Panama City police have arrested a man in connection with the attempted murder of another man on Monday.

Officers called to the Foxwood Apartments on Hamilton Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Monday in response to a report of shots fired believe Roderick Devon Wheeler Jr., 28, had just left the scene on foot, according to a news release from the Panama City Police Department on Thursday.

Witnesses told police they heard four shots.

About the same time, another man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his wrist. He was treated and released.

Related: Suspect charged with attempted murder in Panama City motel shooting

More: Fourth man involved in fight that led to Panama City Beach shooting arrested

"After viewing surveillance video from the apartment complex, detectives learned that Wheeler had been driven to the apartment complex in a SUV, exited the vehicle and two minutes later was seen running toward the exit," the news release stated.

Detectives found that vehicle Wednesday in Springfield.

After questioning the owner and further investigation, members of the PCPD's Street Crimes Unit found Wheeler hiding in a shed at a Callaway home.

He was jailed on charges of second-degree attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and on unrelated warrants charging him with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and drugs.

Police continued to investigate later Thursday and asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the city's Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

