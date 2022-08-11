Read full article on original website
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
Pujols homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Brewers 6-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols launches his second home run of the game to give Cardinals a 6-2 lead
Albert Pujols launched his second home run of the game to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 689th home run of his career traveled 443 feet.
Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham’s savage message after walking off Yankees in extras
Tommy Pham called it. The Boston Red Sox midseason addition at the trade deadline made sure to endear himself to his newest fan base in the best way possible – a walk-off hit against the division rival New York Yankees. Check out Tommy Pham finish off the boys from...
These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
Could the Phillies Steal deGrom from the Mets this Offseason?
The Philadelphia Phillies could make a surprise push for Jacob deGrom this offseason if and when he opts out of his contract with the New York Mets.
Video: Wyoming Little Leaguer hits home run wearing awesome batting gloves
Who needs official batting gloves when you can just as easily homer in work gloves? That’s what one Wyoming Little Leaguer is saying. Wyoming’s Gillette Little League was playing in the Mountain Region 4-team double elimination event in San Bernardino, Calif. this week. They went 2-and-out, but that didn’t stop Aydin Jeffress from going viral.
deseret.com
A Little League player hit a homer wearing work gloves. Then, he went viral
Aydin Jeffress’ home run in his team’s first game of the Little League regionals may not have secured a victory, but it did make him the star of one of the tournament’s most viral moments. The internet can’t stop talking about the Wyoming kid’s unique gloves, which...
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Brock Holt starts #BooBenny campaign ahead of Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park
Brock Holt jokingly started a “Boo Benny” campaign on social media ahead of his former Red Sox teammate Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park Friday night.
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
NBC Sports
Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story
Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
Yardbarker
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar earns promotion to Low-A Salem after strong start to season in Florida Complex League
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar has reached base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with Low-A Salem since earning a promotion from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. In his first two games with Salem, Salazar has gone 2-for-7 (.286) at the plate with two singles, two...
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
4 Takeaways from Chicago Bears preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs
Soldier field was where it was, as the Chicago Bears took the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for their
