Kids Playing in Road, Wayne County Woman Arrested
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Rose woman following an investigation into a juvenile complaint in the Town of Rose. Deputies arrested Brieanna Scruton, age 27, of Gray Street in the Town of Rose for resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a complaint of an 8-year-old child in the middle of the roadway and a 6-year-old child laying in the roadway refusing to move for vehicles. The children were not being properly supervised and is reported to be an ongoing issue. When informed that she was being arrested, Scruton attempted to flee the officers.
Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a […]
Convicted felon charged with unlawful fleeing, 10 counts of drug possession in Seneca County
Rousseau is currently being held in the custody of the Sheriff without bail, due to previous felony convictions.
localsyr.com
Man partially ejected from vehicle after crashing into embankment
PALMYRA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury automobile accident that occurred in the town of Palmyra on Friday, August 12, around 9:21 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered an injured John H. Briggs Jr., 29, of Canal Drive in the Town of Macedon.
Macedon man partially ejected from car after crash
Authorities say that Briggs was traveling westbound on Hydesville Road at an unsafe speed, and lost control of his car.
Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
Livonia driver arrested on DWI charges following crash in Avon
53-year-old Stephen M. Pacer collided with another vehicle containing seven individuals, some of whom received minor injuries.
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
WHEC TV-10
Tractor trailer flipped on its side in thruway crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Breaking news overnight, a brutal crash scene on the thruway. You can see the destruction our crew captured at the scene and the crowd of first responders gathered around what appears to be a tractor trailer flipped on its side. We are still awaiting details from the Monroe...
waynetimes.com
Red Creek man faces numerous charges
On Tuesday, State Troopers out of Wolcott reported the arrest of Thomas W. Kirsch, age 25, of 7484 Eades Road in Red Creek involving three incidents. It is alleged that on July 26, Kirsch stole numerous items from the Family Dollar store in Wolcott. He was charged with Petit Larceny in that case.
79-year-old man fatally shot 64-year-old neighbor in Oswego County, deputies say
Scriba, N.Y. — A man fatally shot his neighbor Thursday afternoon in Oswego County, deputies said. Donald Coon, 79, killed his 64-year-old neighbor in the town of Scriba near 812 Middle Road, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Middle...
Attempted Burglary & Assault in Palmyra
An attempted burglary led to the arrest of a Palmyra man. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say, on Friday, Kolin Crouse attempted to climb into a victim’s home through her window while she was sleeping. Crouse then hit her in the face and stole her cell phone. Crouse was...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County
FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
State Police Looking For Missing Ontario County Woman
New York State Police are looking for a missing Ontario County woman. 30-year old Ashley Corso of Naples was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at 585-398-4100.
NBC New York
Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital
Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers. What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.
Man Ticketed After Crash Sends Amish Buggy Driver to Hospital in Le Ray
A Jefferson County man is recovering, hospitalised with injuries following a crash between a car and a horse-drawn buggy on Monday. According to the findings of a preliminary investigation, the New York State Police says 55-year-old Anthony J. Morrow of Theresa, New York, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey northbound on State Route 37 in the Jefferson County town of Le Ray "when he failed to observe an Amish horse-drawn buggy that was traveling northbound. The vehicle struck the Amish buggy from behind."
New York State Man Arrested For Hilarious, Badly Drawn Inspection Sticker
This guy really tried it. A New York State man tried to pass off an inspection sticker that looked like it was drawn by a first grader as an official. It is truly a pitiful attempt, I'm not sure why he thought it would fool a blind person, nevertheless law enforcement. But I do appreciate him because he gave me a much-needed laugh today.
Gerry Woman Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman with Car, Then Machete
A Chautauqua County woman is under arrest after an alleged road rage incident. Troopers were called to a home in Gerry, New York after receiving a call about a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. According to a written release from the New York State Police a preliminary...
