ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 19

Ann Plamondon
3d ago

All of you calling him a sea bag or a Seahawk yes he was. But this is not behavior that would be tolerated by that team. But this does not surprise me these men who play in the NFL seem to think they’re always above the law.

Reply(1)
4
1NewAfrican
3d ago

Viva...Las Vegas ! What a touchdown...or was it really ? Anyway you look at it... he is in the in zone with one cleat ! By the way ... maybe he thought he was in Oakland ? Well we all know what they say....what happens in Vegas...stay in Vegas , at least the car will !

Reply
2
PigsLie
3d ago

Hey..Everybody makes mistakes...Thank God no one was hurt ! I pray he gets help with whatever his problems are...AA..MH..There's help out there..Why hate?? Pray for him🙏

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested following domestic violence standoff in South Seattle

SEATTLE - An hours-long SWAT standoff in South Seattle ended peacefully after police said a man involved in a domestic violence assault barricaded himself in a basement. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes while police negotiated with the suspect. They woke up to Seattle Police and SWAT officers...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
q13fox.com

WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck

FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
FIFE, WA
q13fox.com

Lacey Police search for car prowlers, fraud suspects

LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help in identifying two people that broke into a car, stole a victim's credit cards and used them to commit fraud last month. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), on July 24, the suspects were car prowling in the LA Fitness parking lot on Galaxy Dr. NE. Shortly after stealing the victim's credit cards, the two suspects used them to make purchases at Safeway and Big 5 Sporting Goods.
LACEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcohol#Police#Seattle Seahawks#The Las Vegas Jail
MyNorthwest

Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home

A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting

SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, August 11, 2022

On 08/11/22 at 11:05 p.m. in the 4600 block of Yelm Hwy SE, police arrested Jennifer A Shiflett, 51, on suspicion of driving under the influence. On 08/11/22 at 4:57 p.m. in the 5700 block of Martin Way E, police arrested Mark A Norris, 66, on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thieves steal kiosk from Ballard post office

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for the suspects who stole a kiosk “containing nothing of value” from a Ballard post office early Thursday. At around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest for a report of a burglary at a post office.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy