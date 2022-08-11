Read full article on original website
Ann Plamondon
3d ago
All of you calling him a sea bag or a Seahawk yes he was. But this is not behavior that would be tolerated by that team. But this does not surprise me these men who play in the NFL seem to think they’re always above the law.
1NewAfrican
3d ago
Viva...Las Vegas ! What a touchdown...or was it really ? Anyway you look at it... he is in the in zone with one cleat ! By the way ... maybe he thought he was in Oakland ? Well we all know what they say....what happens in Vegas...stay in Vegas , at least the car will !
PigsLie
3d ago
Hey..Everybody makes mistakes...Thank God no one was hurt ! I pray he gets help with whatever his problems are...AA..MH..There's help out there..Why hate?? Pray for him🙏
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Marshawn Lynch Was Asleep In His Heavily Damaged Sports Car Before Being Arrested, Police Say
Ex-NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was found asleep behind the wheel of his heavily damaged sports car near Main Street in Las Vegas, and refused to cooperate with officers, falling asleep several times during questioning, authorities say. Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when...
Tukwila police arrest 3, recover stolen gun after 2 separate robberies
Police arrested three people while responding to two separate robberies Saturday, the Tukwila Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a robbery just after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Andover Park West. The 911 caller said that multiple people were involved in the robbery and that a gun was displayed.
Washington man faces weapons, drug charges after being stopped for speeding in Elko County
A Washington man is facing weapons and drug charges after troopers stopped him for speeding in Elko County and found him with unmarked firearms and about 7 pounds of marijuana, Nevada State Police said Sunday.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested following domestic violence standoff in South Seattle
SEATTLE - An hours-long SWAT standoff in South Seattle ended peacefully after police said a man involved in a domestic violence assault barricaded himself in a basement. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes while police negotiated with the suspect. They woke up to Seattle Police and SWAT officers...
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
KOMO News
Son of woman slain in 2005 speaks out after arrests: 'She didn't deserve what she got'
SEATTLE — Two days after authorities in Kitsap County announced they hade arrested three people in connection with a gruesome cold case murder that occurred in 2005, the son of the victim is speaking out. “She was a good mom, man," said Mark Smith. "She didn’t deserve what she...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
q13fox.com
WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
q13fox.com
Lacey Police search for car prowlers, fraud suspects
LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help in identifying two people that broke into a car, stole a victim's credit cards and used them to commit fraud last month. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), on July 24, the suspects were car prowling in the LA Fitness parking lot on Galaxy Dr. NE. Shortly after stealing the victim's credit cards, the two suspects used them to make purchases at Safeway and Big 5 Sporting Goods.
Driver arrested for going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone
Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park
Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
q13fox.com
4 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Renton, suspects still on the run
RENTON, Wash. - At least four people were shot at a park in Renton early Saturday, according to police. They said two were critically hurt. Right now, investigators are still searching for suspects. Neighbors at Ron Regis Park shared their growing concerns about crime in the area. They said it...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several stolen vehicles were found along with illegal or stolen guns and other stolen property in Yelm on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a “suspicious circumstance” in the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm around 11:50 a.m.
q13fox.com
Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting
SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, August 11, 2022
On 08/11/22 at 11:05 p.m. in the 4600 block of Yelm Hwy SE, police arrested Jennifer A Shiflett, 51, on suspicion of driving under the influence. On 08/11/22 at 4:57 p.m. in the 5700 block of Martin Way E, police arrested Mark A Norris, 66, on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.
Thieves steal kiosk from Ballard post office
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for the suspects who stole a kiosk “containing nothing of value” from a Ballard post office early Thursday. At around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest for a report of a burglary at a post office.
