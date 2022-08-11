ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools' Early Start students return to class Monday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools' "Early Start" students start school Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee Public Schools follows the "Early Start Calendar" for its high schools, middle schools, and some elementary schools. Students on the "Traditional Start Calendar" will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. "We are thrilled to welcome our early start...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPS says teacher shortage felt harder this year, pool of applicants smaller

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the first day of school just around the corner, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is working hard to fill teacher vacancies in certain districts. "We are making sure every classroom will have a person and have it be staffed at day one," said Adria Maddaleni, Chief of Human Resources at Milwaukee Public Schools.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65

West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County program makes fresh produce more accessible

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County initiative bringing locally grown, fresh produce to families for an affordable price. The Milwaukee Market Match program is a joint effort by the American Heart Association and UW-Madison Division of Extension Milwaukee County FoodWise Program. This initiative provides matching dollars to people who are...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

5 events in September to plan for now

Start looking ahead to the fun things that are happening in September. In Southeastern Wisconsin, there are events for all walks of life. Whether you are looking to have a night with the boys, volunteer, or attend a party, there is something for everyone. Check out these five upcoming events...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

East side staple in urgent need of extra hands

MILWAUKEE — Tucked aside Farwell Avenue, Zaffiro's Pizza became an east side staple in the 1950s. “My father and my uncle started it in 1954. We were located in the Third Ward, and in 1956 we moved here," owner Michael Zaffiro said. “Been around a long time.”. But...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3069 - 3069A N. 29th Street

Milwaukee Duplex: 29th & Burleigh - Property Id: 931273. This duplex offers the availability for the upper and lower unit. The unit includes two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room. A corner property with great line of sight, backyard, near bus lines and neighborhood schools. Private pay and rent assistance tenants are welcome.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three people hurt in shooting at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. — Gurnee Police have confirmed to WISN 12 News there was a shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The park is located just south of Kenosha across the Illinois state line. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
GURNEE, IL
WISN

Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday overwhelmingly approved building a new youth prison in the city to replace a troubled one in northern Wisconsin that has been targeted for closure for years. A bill Evers signed this year provided $42 million for the project and required the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Beach among 'most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Home repairs change Milwaukee man's life

MILWAUKEE — Nearly 600 volunteers worked through the weekend to complete home repairs at 23 homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood. It was part of Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build MKE event. The organization provided $300,000 worth of renovations with donated time, money and supplies. "We have porches, we...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

