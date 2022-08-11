Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Telegram
Boardwalk column: Unofficial election results available online
SUPERIOR — Unofficial election results from the Tuesday, Aug. 9 partisan primary are available to review on the Douglas County website ; election results are not certified until canvassed. The Oliver Bridge will be closed for inspection from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug....
Daily Telegram
Dispatches from Douglas County: Storm drain murals, creative recycling, prep football previews and more
SUPERIOR — The results from Tuesday's election are in, and Douglas County's next sheriff will be Matt Izzard . In the 73rd and 74th Assembly districts, Angie Sapik and Chanz Green advanced to the general election in November . Here are the rest of this week's headlines:. Murals bloom.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 12, 2022
Maelynn Jean Linskie, 28, Duluth, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine on or near certain places, repeater possession of narcotic drugs, two counts repeater bail jumping, repeater retail theft, no contest pleas, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $3,123.91 restitution and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, two additional counts retail theft, party to receiving or concealing stolen property, dismissed.
WTIP
Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior
Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported
CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3Duluth) - A pole building in Skelton Township is a total loss after a fire Saturday. According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a structure fire on County Road 6. Authorities said a passerby believed a house was on fire,...
cbs3duluth.com
DFD issues warning for dangerous swimming conditions
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches due to the high risk of rip currents Saturday. That warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. DFD said the warning means wind and wave conditions can support...
Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors
Visitors at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Courtesy photo. The sudden cancellation of a summer concert is the latest cause of finger pointing among locals in Two Harbors. County music band Shenandoah was set to perform next Saturday at the Rockin' the Docks...
wpr.org
Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students
Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota
Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
WDIO-TV
Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth
The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
wearegreenbay.com
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water in northern Wisconsin area
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park
Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences 4th Person Charged In Sawyer Drug Bust
SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Yvonne Martinson, the 4th person out of five people charged in a February 2021 Sawyer County Drug Bust. Law enforcement arrested 5 people following the execution of a search warrant at a Hayward, WI residence regarding suspected drug trafficking. During the execution of...
Comments / 0