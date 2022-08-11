ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

Boardwalk column: Unofficial election results available online

SUPERIOR — Unofficial election results from the Tuesday, Aug. 9 partisan primary are available to review on the Douglas County website ; election results are not certified until canvassed. The Oliver Bridge will be closed for inspection from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug....
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 12, 2022

Maelynn Jean Linskie, 28, Duluth, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine on or near certain places, repeater possession of narcotic drugs, two counts repeater bail jumping, repeater retail theft, no contest pleas, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $3,123.91 restitution and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, two additional counts retail theft, party to receiving or concealing stolen property, dismissed.
Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior

Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3Duluth) - A pole building in Skelton Township is a total loss after a fire Saturday. According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a structure fire on County Road 6. Authorities said a passerby believed a house was on fire,...
DFD issues warning for dangerous swimming conditions

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches due to the high risk of rip currents Saturday. That warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. DFD said the warning means wind and wave conditions can support...
Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students

Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota

Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth

The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park

Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
Court Sentences 4th Person Charged In Sawyer Drug Bust

SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Yvonne Martinson, the 4th person out of five people charged in a February 2021 Sawyer County Drug Bust. Law enforcement arrested 5 people following the execution of a search warrant at a Hayward, WI residence regarding suspected drug trafficking. During the execution of...
