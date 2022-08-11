Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County were...
News Channel Nebraska
Virginia Meints, 91, of Tecumseh
Virginia May Meints, 91, formerly of Tecumseh, left this earth for her heavenly home on August 13, 2022. "Jinx", as she was fondly known as, was born to William and Antonia (Kalina) Reiman in Virginia, Nebraska on May 29, 1931. She grew up in Virginia and Vesta, eventually settling in Tecumseh, where she spent most of her life. In January of 2021, Virginia moved to the Good Samaritan Home in Auburn, making new friends quickly with her wonderful caregivers.
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Bright Futures Preschool families receive surprise back to school bags
KEARNEY, NE — Preschool students in Kearney are prepared to start the school year thanks in part to a donation. Families of students enrolled in Kearney Public Schools’ Bright Futures received surprise goodie bags at Thursday’s Back to School Night. The bags were created using donated funds from Healthy Blue, which is Blue Cross Blue Shield’s health plan for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members in Nebraska.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
News Channel Nebraska
Man wanted in connection to Omaha area homicide arrested in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A suspect in an Omaha area homicide has been arrested in Iowa. According to police, Gage Walter of Omaha was arrested Sunday after a standoff at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines. West Des Moines Police say officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Fair 4-H Poultry
AUBURN - Eleven 4-Hers competed in poultry showmanship Sunday at the Nemaha County Fair. There were two senior showman, three in intermediate and six in junior showmanship.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff implementing Labor Day 'step wave'
SIDNEY – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is implementing the Labor Day “Step Wave” Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. The “Step Wave” is focused on impaired drivers. A sheriff’s office press release says there have been four motor vehicle deaths in Fremont County so far this year, including three that were caused by impaired drivers.
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
Frost Talks Offensive Improvement, Prep for Ireland
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday's practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. "The guys show up to work every day," Frost said. "I think they're hungry. We're cleaning stuff up...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -- A single-engine airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on a county roadway near Kearney on Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an airplane on a county roadway south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave., northwest of Kearney at around 3:57 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Feds select Denver Air Connection to provide air service at Kearney Regional Airport
KEARNEY, NE — Denver Air Connection will be the next company to provide air service for the Kearney Regional Airport. City Manager Mike Morgan announced the decision from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Friday. The two-year contract will begin on Nov. 1. Morgan says Denver Air Connection will operate 50-passenger regional jets with 12 nonstop roundtrip flights per week to Denver International Airport.
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Fair underway with horses
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Fair got underway Sunday morning with the 4-H horse show, including halter and speed classes. Colton Hauptman was selected the senior grand champion showman. Triston Perry. Cheyenne Hauptman is the top intermediate showman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Severe thunderstorm warning: Morrill, Box Butte, Garden Counties
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northeastern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southeastern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 851 PM MDT, severe...
News Channel Nebraska
Kathy R. Buhr
Kathy R. Buhr, 60 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. She was born on December 9, 1961. Kathy graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Keith Buhr in 2012. Kathy worked in many different roles at Walmart in Beatrice. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Beatrice, Order of the Eastern Star and Relay for Life. Kathy enjoyed crafts, cooking, visiting shut-ins and volunteering.
News Channel Nebraska
City considers building grant, beer garden, rescue pay
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. today. The agenda includes a public hearing on using $425,000 in block grant funds to rehabilitate the Veterans Memorial Building. Little Ted’s Beer Garden is requesting use of Central Avenue from Third to...
News Channel Nebraska
Fashion Leader Deanna Hodges Brings Cut-and-Sew Manufacturing Back to North Carolina with Hodges International
"The launch of Hodges International is significant for North Carolina, as well as for the manufacturing industry as a whole." 100% Woman-Owned U.S.-based manufacturer of uniforms, apparel, safety gear, and more, Hodges International officially begins operations at historic textile mill in North Carolina. Deanna Hodges, a seasoned fashion executive, business...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Eileen Hite
Eileen Hite, 78, of Beatrice, died Sunday morning, August 14, 2022 at Beatrice Health & Rehab. She was born on January 19, 1944 at Cleveland, OH to Joseph and Irene (Olsavski) Sparenga. She married David Hite and they lived in Beatrice. Eileen worked at the Beatrice Subway for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, who died on July 10, 2019.
News Channel Nebraska
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage, Omaha Police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several gunshots were heard in a parking garage Sunday morning. Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It happened around 10 a.m.Sunday before the mall opened. It’s not known if anyone was injured in...
News Channel Nebraska
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a house near southwest 24th Street and west Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln police, two individuals at the household were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
Comments / 0