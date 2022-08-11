Virginia May Meints, 91, formerly of Tecumseh, left this earth for her heavenly home on August 13, 2022. "Jinx", as she was fondly known as, was born to William and Antonia (Kalina) Reiman in Virginia, Nebraska on May 29, 1931. She grew up in Virginia and Vesta, eventually settling in Tecumseh, where she spent most of her life. In January of 2021, Virginia moved to the Good Samaritan Home in Auburn, making new friends quickly with her wonderful caregivers.

