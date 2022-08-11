ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mysoutex.com

BVFD sees respite in July

For the majority of 2022, the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department has had call after call during this unprecedented fire season. July offered something of a respite for the BVFD. July saw a lower amount of calls for the local firefighters. The department’s Facebook page reported a total of 32 calls....
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio ISD board rejects closed campus

During its meeting on July 28, the Refugio Independent School District’s board of trustees voted to continue allowing Refugio High School students to leave campus for lunch. Refugio High School Principal Twyla Thomas had recommended a closed campus due to safety reasons. “The district surveyed parents, and they overwhelmingly...
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Log on to bark for a park

The potential Beeville Dog Park is taking its next step and it needs the help of Beeville residents throughout August to make things go smoothly. According to Dara Carrillo, the admin for the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page, she is trying to get her hands on the Petsafe Bark for Your Park grant. This grant will be provided to the winners of a contest. Each day in August, people can vote for the dog park they feel should receive this grant.
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Goliad ISD to offer free, reduced-price meals

The Goliad Independent School District has announced that it will be providing breakfast and lunch to all children attending Goliad Elementary at no charge under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The Community Eligibility Program CEP is under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program and eliminates the collection...
GOLIAD, TX
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service

Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for July 25-Aug. 1:. • Responded to a report of two suspicious subjects walking on Farm-to-Market Road 1360. One subject was carrying a machete. • Assisted medics with a possible overdose at a residence in Woodsboro. Subject transported to...
REFUGIO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CDC Covid-19 community transmission levels rank high across the Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – According to CDC, the following counties ranked high in Covid-19 community transmission levels:. Last week, CDC ranked Lavaca County and Goliad County at medium for Covid-19 community transmission levels. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County through 6:30 pm CST. At 5:47 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Telferner, or near Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Some hazards are winds in excess of 30 mph (50 mph) and pea size hail that was radar indicated. Impacts are gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
mysoutex.com

Family provides food, comfort for community in Three Rivers

On just about any Wednesday if one is hungry in Three Rivers, there is a place to go where food and spiritual comfort are graciously offered free of charge. Pushing open the door at the Haven of Rest Mission to take part in its regular “Meals on Us” free lunch, one is first greeted by Lucy Darling. Her hands are wrapped in plastic for safe food distribution but her bright blue eyes are wide open with a clear sign of welcome.
THREE RIVERS, TX
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
mysoutex.com

GISD students top state STAAR averages

New Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon feels the recent State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing results has her students moving in the right direction academically. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and Goliad ISD showed improved numbers over...

