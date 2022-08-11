Read full article on original website
BVFD sees respite in July
For the majority of 2022, the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department has had call after call during this unprecedented fire season. July offered something of a respite for the BVFD. July saw a lower amount of calls for the local firefighters. The department’s Facebook page reported a total of 32 calls....
Refugio ISD board rejects closed campus
During its meeting on July 28, the Refugio Independent School District’s board of trustees voted to continue allowing Refugio High School students to leave campus for lunch. Refugio High School Principal Twyla Thomas had recommended a closed campus due to safety reasons. “The district surveyed parents, and they overwhelmingly...
Beeville yards littered with signs of trouble
The City of Beeville is using yard signs in hopes of speeding up residents' compliance for violations with city code enforcement laws.
Log on to bark for a park
The potential Beeville Dog Park is taking its next step and it needs the help of Beeville residents throughout August to make things go smoothly. According to Dara Carrillo, the admin for the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page, she is trying to get her hands on the Petsafe Bark for Your Park grant. This grant will be provided to the winners of a contest. Each day in August, people can vote for the dog park they feel should receive this grant.
Goliad ISD to offer free, reduced-price meals
The Goliad Independent School District has announced that it will be providing breakfast and lunch to all children attending Goliad Elementary at no charge under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The Community Eligibility Program CEP is under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program and eliminates the collection...
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for July 25-Aug. 1:. • Responded to a report of two suspicious subjects walking on Farm-to-Market Road 1360. One subject was carrying a machete. • Assisted medics with a possible overdose at a residence in Woodsboro. Subject transported to...
Corpus Christi roads flood, strand drivers after 2 inches of rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flooding caused travel problems on a few busy Corpus Christi roads on Sunday, leaving some drivers stranded while others chose to drive through floodwaters. Below was our live blog from coverage throughout Sunday. Now that the rain event for Sunday is mostly over, we are...
These areas of the city are already experiencing flooding
Please be careful if you need to leave the house, as numerous parts of the city are flooded or beginning to flood.
CDC Covid-19 community transmission levels rank high across the Crossroads
VICTORIA, Texas – According to CDC, the following counties ranked high in Covid-19 community transmission levels:. Last week, CDC ranked Lavaca County and Goliad County at medium for Covid-19 community transmission levels. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County through 6:30 pm CST. At 5:47 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Telferner, or near Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Some hazards are winds in excess of 30 mph (50 mph) and pea size hail that was radar indicated. Impacts are gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Family provides food, comfort for community in Three Rivers
On just about any Wednesday if one is hungry in Three Rivers, there is a place to go where food and spiritual comfort are graciously offered free of charge. Pushing open the door at the Haven of Rest Mission to take part in its regular “Meals on Us” free lunch, one is first greeted by Lucy Darling. Her hands are wrapped in plastic for safe food distribution but her bright blue eyes are wide open with a clear sign of welcome.
Local farmers are ready for the rain
The possibility of rain has people across the Coastal Bend looking for a dark cloud in the sky, especially our local farmers.
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
Port of Corpus Christi sets new quarterly, half year tonnage records
The Port of Corpus Christi achieved its best quarter and best half-year tonnage in its 100-year history, moving a record 46.4 million tons in the 2nd Quarter of 2022 and 90.1 million tons for the first six months of the year. These new records eclipsed the prior record quarter (Q4...
GISD students top state STAAR averages
New Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon feels the recent State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing results has her students moving in the right direction academically. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and Goliad ISD showed improved numbers over...
Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
CCISD student told he is no longer eligible to ride the bus because of Mary Carroll High School's new location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high school sophomore who depends on the school bus to get him home said he has been told his stop is going away. At issue, the location of the new Mary Carroll High School. The student is no longer eligible to ride the bus...
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks illegally caught off southern Texas coast.
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
