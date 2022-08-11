The potential Beeville Dog Park is taking its next step and it needs the help of Beeville residents throughout August to make things go smoothly. According to Dara Carrillo, the admin for the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page, she is trying to get her hands on the Petsafe Bark for Your Park grant. This grant will be provided to the winners of a contest. Each day in August, people can vote for the dog park they feel should receive this grant.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO