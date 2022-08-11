Read full article on original website
Kids learn, climb at RTA’s Touch-a-Truck event
Families gathered in downtown Cleveland on Sunday to get up close and personal with the RTA vehicles seen on the road every day.
Several Northeast Ohio school districts receive money for school safety, security
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local school districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security. State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday. According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts. “Any assistance we can provide to keep our children and teachers safe throughout our...
You can ride METRO RTA for free this week
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is offering free fares to passengers from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 for all services. It’s their way of thanking riders for making a difference in Summit County. METRO RTA nominated their passengers Akron Urban League’s Community Champion Award — and they won!...
Officials: UH closures would create ‘a medical desert’
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
21-year-old Garfield Heights man murdered in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed Saturday, Aug. 13 in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. The victim was found in the 7500 Bessemer Avenue. EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Rohan Smith,...
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials announced Monday the Asian Lantern Festival would be extended through Sept. 17. In addition, officials announced the return of the Wild Ride, a one-nigh-only event on Sept. 18 where guests can ride their bike through the zoo after-hours. “Already more than 100,000...
University Hospitals shutting down some Bedford facilities
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is shutting down parts of their facility in Bedford. Bedford residents received a thirty day notice. Michael Mallis, who grew up in the area and is now the city manager for Bedford, was emotional when discussing the closure of the facility. “There’s anger, there’s frustration,”...
Vegetable-oil powder accidentally released into river in Lake County
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A reportedly non-toxic vegetable oil product was accidentally released Saturday into the Grand River, but officials say Sunday there doesn’t appear to be any adverse effects on fish and wildlife. A white substance was spotted on the river at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according...
US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
Looking to save on home repairs? Your labor is free; 2 Cleveland-area nonprofits offer great resources to help - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re broke, you learn how to fix things. When you have money, you pay a pro. That’s the wisdom my dad shared with me once, probably when my first car was leaking coolant and overheating. And I stubbornly thought changing the car’s thermostat would fix a much larger problem.
Officials: White substance found in Grand River determined to be non-toxic
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The white substance found in the Grand River was determined to be non-toxic by local health officials. Officials said they have not identified the impact the incident had on local fish and wildlife. The substance, seen in the river at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug....
CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year. According to CMSD, Tech...
Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
Parents say school supplies prices have caused them to dig deeper into their pockets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This year parent Tiffany Benco said she can’t catch a break as she shops for her son for back to school supplies. New data shows that the price of scotch tape products has gone up 70% from last year, sharpies are up 55% joining Elmer’s glue, which has also gone up 30%.
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Action on Global Center, jail, sales tax increase 3 big decisions Armond Budish should leave for next executive: Editorial
Anyone who tells stories for a living knows the power of the walkoff, that how you end a tale can overcome a lot of deficiencies in the telling of it. Armond Budish has an opportunity to overcome his deficiencies as Cuyahoga County executive with a magnanimous walkoff as his term nears its close. Or, he could blow it, handcuffing his successor with a series of decisions that would cost taxpayers plenty if the next administration chose to undo them.
Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022. Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.
