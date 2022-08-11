ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

You can ride METRO RTA for free this week

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is offering free fares to passengers from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 for all services. It’s their way of thanking riders for making a difference in Summit County. METRO RTA nominated their passengers Akron Urban League’s Community Champion Award — and they won!...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Euclid, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old Garfield Heights man murdered in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed Saturday, Aug. 13 in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. The victim was found in the 7500 Bessemer Avenue. EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Rohan Smith,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials announced Monday the Asian Lantern Festival would be extended through Sept. 17. In addition, officials announced the return of the Wild Ride, a one-nigh-only event on Sept. 18 where guests can ride their bike through the zoo after-hours. “Already more than 100,000...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

University Hospitals shutting down some Bedford facilities

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is shutting down parts of their facility in Bedford. Bedford residents received a thirty day notice. Michael Mallis, who grew up in the area and is now the city manager for Bedford, was emotional when discussing the closure of the facility. “There’s anger, there’s frustration,”...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Metrohealth#Food Security#Charity#Metrohealth System#Metrohealthcle#Clefoodbank#The Food Bank
cleveland19.com

CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year. According to CMSD, Tech...
cleveland19.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
Cleveland.com

Action on Global Center, jail, sales tax increase 3 big decisions Armond Budish should leave for next executive: Editorial

Anyone who tells stories for a living knows the power of the walkoff, that how you end a tale can overcome a lot of deficiencies in the telling of it. Armond Budish has an opportunity to overcome his deficiencies as Cuyahoga County executive with a magnanimous walkoff as his term nears its close. Or, he could blow it, handcuffing his successor with a series of decisions that would cost taxpayers plenty if the next administration chose to undo them.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022. Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy