While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO