Joe Flacco Talks About Potential Ravens Matchup in Week 1
The injury to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has opened the door for Joe Flacco to start Week 1 against his former team, the Ravens.
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
'Half-Assed': Broncos Crush Cowboys; 3 'Available' Rookies Can't Prove Jerry Jones Right
Jerry Jones said goodbye to three players - Cooper, Gregory and Collins - who didn't provide a manageable bang for buck. How would their rookie replacements do in their Cowboys debut at Denver?
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers
The Washington Commanders came up a bit short in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, but at the least, Sam Howell made the most out of his time on the field. Howell featured in the second half of the contest, as he finally received a key opportunity to anchor the Washington offense in a […] The post Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Coach Mike Tomlin
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon. The Steelers took on the Seahawks in the opening game of the 2022 preseason. Tomlin and the Steelers were able to come away from the game looking good. It should be an interesting year in Pittsburgh, as...
Report: Jimmy doesn't own 49ers playbook, nor attends meetings
While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”
49ers release Darqueze Dennard, waive three
The 49ers have made some roster cuts on Monday, and one of the players they let go of is a former first-round pick. San Francisco released veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard and waived fullback Josh Hokit, receiver KeeSean Johnson, and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile. Dennard joined the 49ers’ practice squad in...
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel: Bounce-Back Season Coming?
Samuel sat on the sidelines for most of his first season in Washington, but there's hope that won't be the case in 2022.
Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility
Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
Mac Jones seems to be getting daily motivation from locker room photo
Mac Jones was the only rookie quarterback in the NFL last season to guide his team to the playoffs. But that apparently wasn't good enough for the New England Patriots QB. The Patriots suffered a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game, unceremoniously ending what was otherwise a promising first season for Jones.
Why Shanahan believes Lance won't 'make or break' 49ers' season
One year after making an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan is entrusting the keys to the 49ers’ offense to an inexperienced quarterback, 22-year-old Trey Lance. “Is Trey ready to take it on his shoulders?” Shanahan said to NBC Sports columnist Peter King in the latest...
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Dak Prescott show continues on Aug. 20 against Chargers
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule continues on Saturday with a 10 PM ET matchup
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
Josh Johnson leads Broncos backups past Cowboys
Journeyman Josh Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Denver Broncos beat the penalty-prone Dallas Cowboys 17-7 on a starless Saturday night that featured a steady rain for much of the second half.Johnson, who's 36 years old and playing for his 14th NFL team, was signed in the offseason to compete with Brett Rypien for the job backing up new Broncos starter Russell Wilson.Wilson sat this one out, as did Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, leaving the passing duties to backups.Rypien was 8 of 18 for 113 yards. Cooper Rush got the start for Dallas and was 12 of...
Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas turned himself in Monday, police said.
