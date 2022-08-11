Andujar went 1-for-3 with one steal in Sunday's loss against the Red Sox. Since being called up from Triple-A on Aug. 9, Andujar has hit safely in all three games that he has started. Despite that, he sat out the last two contests, but manager Aaron Boone slotted him in the six hole Sunday night, a signal that he may be able to earn more playing time. Carrying a 119 wRC+ and going 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts over 64 games at Triple-A this season, Andujar has a shot to provide significant value for the Yankees as long as key contributors such as Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader remain sidelined.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO