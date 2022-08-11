Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNBA Playoff Bracket: Aces Lead Way With No. 1 Seed
The 2022 postseason will get underway Wednesday.
Ruth Hunter moving into full-time role in Heat basketball operations, leaving broadcasting
Ruth Hunter is taking on a bigger role in the Miami Heat’s front office.
Longtime Princeton hoops coach Pete Carril dies at 92
Longtime Princeton men’s basketball coach Pete Carril died Monday at the age of 92. The Hall of Famer passed away
NBA games today: Christmas Day slate announced
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop-shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022 offseason: Related:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton
The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
Lakers News: League Retires Bill Russell's No. 6, LeBron James Grandfathered In
The NBA announced that Bill Russell's No. 6 is being retired league-wide, but LeBron James is among players grandfathered in to keep wearing it.
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NFL・
13 Gopher greats to be inducted into M Club Hall of Fame
Brandon Eggum (pictured) was a champion wrestler for the Gophers from 1997 to 2000.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL・
2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedules: Team-By-Team Breakdown
Teams around the NBA are beginning to release their preseason schedules ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season. Here is what each team has released.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Phillies place Corey Knebel on IL, reinstate Sam Coonrod
CINCINNATI -- The Phillies have placed reliever Corey Knebel on the injured list and reinstated right-hander Sam Coonrod from the 60-day IL. Knebel was forced to leave Sunday's game in New York with an injury to his right lat muscle. An examination in Philadelphia on Monday revealed a strain, leading to the pitcher's placement on the IL.
CBS Sports
WNBA 2023 Draft Lottery odds: Fever have best chance of winning No. 1 pick; Dream, Mystics, Lynx in the mix
The 2022 WNBA regular season came to a close on Sunday, and after the Las Vegas Aces secured the No. 1 seed and the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury grabbed the final two postseason berths, the playoffs are now set. All the action will tip off on Wednesday night, as the race for the 2022 title begins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Storm secure No. 4 seed, spoil Fowles' home finale for Lynx
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles had 23 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 96-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night, spoiling Sylvia Fowles’ final regular-season home game. Seattle (22-13), which closes the season on Sunday against first-place Las Vegas, will host a first-round series next week against the Washington Mystics. Minnesota (14-21) plays at Connecticut on Sunday, hoping for the final playoff spot. Fowles, who helped Minnesota win WNBA titles in 2015 and 2017, retires as the league’s career...
Liberty lock up playoff berth with win vs. Dream
Natasha Howard scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half as the host New York Liberty clinched a
NBC Sports
49ers release Darqueze Dennard, waive three
The 49ers have made some roster cuts on Monday, and one of the players they let go of is a former first-round pick. San Francisco released veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard and waived fullback Josh Hokit, receiver KeeSean Johnson, and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile. Dennard joined the 49ers’ practice squad in...
NBC Sports
Bears cut Carson Taylor
The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wings destroy Sparks to close WNBA regular season
Marina Mabrey scored 27 points and Teaira McCowan recorded 24 points and eight rebounds as the Dallas Wings closed the
Aces aim to secure top seed in finale vs. Storm
It is a straight-forward task for the Las Vegas Aces: Win and lock up home-court advantage for the WNBA postseason.
Mystics end Fever’s season by delivering 18th straight defeat
Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points and the Washington Mystics built momentum for the playoffs by trouncing the visiting Indiana
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
Comments / 0