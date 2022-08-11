ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
NBC Sports

Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton

The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Thibault
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL
NBC Sports

Phillies place Corey Knebel on IL, reinstate Sam Coonrod

CINCINNATI -- The Phillies have placed reliever Corey Knebel on the injured list and reinstated right-hander Sam Coonrod from the 60-day IL. Knebel was forced to leave Sunday's game in New York with an injury to his right lat muscle. An examination in Philadelphia on Monday revealed a strain, leading to the pitcher's placement on the IL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#Minnesota Lynx#The Washington Mystics#Storm
The Associated Press

Storm secure No. 4 seed, spoil Fowles' home finale for Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles had 23 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 96-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night, spoiling Sylvia Fowles’ final regular-season home game. Seattle (22-13), which closes the season on Sunday against first-place Las Vegas, will host a first-round series next week against the Washington Mystics. Minnesota (14-21) plays at Connecticut on Sunday, hoping for the final playoff spot. Fowles, who helped Minnesota win WNBA titles in 2015 and 2017, retires as the league’s career...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

49ers release Darqueze Dennard, waive three

The 49ers have made some roster cuts on Monday, and one of the players they let go of is a former first-round pick. San Francisco released veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard and waived fullback Josh Hokit, receiver KeeSean Johnson, and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile. Dennard joined the 49ers’ practice squad in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bears cut Carson Taylor

The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87

By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy