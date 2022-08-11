Read full article on original website
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Base knock Sunday
Andujar went 1-for-3 with one steal in Sunday's loss against the Red Sox. Since being called up from Triple-A on Aug. 9, Andujar has hit safely in all three games that he has started. Despite that, he sat out the last two contests, but manager Aaron Boone slotted him in the six hole Sunday night, a signal that he may be able to earn more playing time. Carrying a 119 wRC+ and going 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts over 64 games at Triple-A this season, Andujar has a shot to provide significant value for the Yankees as long as key contributors such as Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader remain sidelined.
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Leaves with injury
Guillorme was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies with an apparent leg injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Guillorme delivered an RBI single and came around to score during the fourth inning, but he came up limping after running home from second base. Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is also banged up but took over at third base for Guillorme.
World Series to start on a Friday, could see latest end ever
NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day. Major League Baseball said Monday its expanded postseason will begin with all four games in the new wild-card series on Oct. 7. The other games are Oct. 8 and 9, if necessary. The new format has 12 teams making the playoffs, up from the 10 in place from 2012-21, except the 16 used in the 2020 playoffs that followed a regular-season shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The top two teams in each league get first-round byes, while the No. 3 seed faces No. 6 and No. 4 plays No. 5. The higher seed will be home in each best-of-three series. In the best-of-five Division Series, the top seed plays the 3-vs.-6 winner and the No. 2 seed plays the 4-vs.-5 winner. The Division Series will have the familiar format of the higher seed home for Games 1 and 2, and, if necessary, Game 5. Both the AL Division Series and NL Division Series start Oct. 11.
MLB・
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Has stitches removed
Moniak (finger) had the stitches removed from his left middle finger Friday and could start swinging a bat next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Moniak fractured the tip of his left middle finger during an attempted bunt Aug. 6, but he hasn't been ruled out for the season. If he's able to take swings next week, it stands to reason that Moniak could be back with the club in September.
Royals' Josh Staumont: Falls apart Friday
Staumont (3-2) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out, taking the loss Friday versus the Dodgers. Staumont was responsible for the entirety of the Dodgers' five-run rally in the seventh inning, including the two runners he left on base that Luke Weaver couldn't prevent from scoring. Inconsistency has been a problem for Staumont for the better part of two months, which includes an absence due to a neck injury. The right-hander now has a 5.77 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB through 34.1 innings. He's added three saves and five holds, but it seems unlikely he'll get many high-leverage looks since he hasn't gone more than two outings in a row without allowing a run since early June.
Royals' MJ Melendez: Late scratch Sunday
Melendez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers for undisclosed reasons. The 23-year-old was slated to start in left field and bat leadoff, but he was instead scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch. It's unclear if Melendez is dealing with an injury or if manager Mike Matheny simply opted for a late lineup change. Nate Eaton has entered the starting nine in Melendez's place.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Suffers sprained wrist
Robert left Friday's game against the Tigers with a sprained left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. X-rays were negative, so Robert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it's still possible he misses time. That would be a big blow to the White Sox, who remain in the thick of a playoff race, as Robert increased his slash line to .301/.336/.454 with a pair of hits prior to the injury.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Still not starting
Alfaro (knee) isn't starting Saturday against the Nationals. Alfaro sustained a right knee injury during Monday's loss to the Giants and will officially be held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. However, he expects to start behind the dish during Sunday's series finale in Washington, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting ninth once again.
Mets' James McCann: Riding pine Friday
McCann isn't starting Friday against the Phillies. McCann has lost out some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Tomas Nido is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Dealing with injury
Manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's loss to the Red Sox that LeMahieu is dealing with a right big toe injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. LeMahieu sat out Sunday's series finale against Boston and has apparently been dealing with his injury for a few days. He received a cortisone shot during the All-Star break, but the issue has been bothering him while swinging recently. He'll likely get imaging done once the team returns home from Boston following Sunday's game, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of Sunday's lineup
Trevino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Trevino started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale after going 3-for-8 with a strikeout. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday.
Braves' Mike Soroka: Slated to begin rehab assignment
Soroka (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Rome on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Soroka resumed facing hitters in early July, but his recovery process was slowed when he was hit in the knee by a comebacker while pitching in live batting practice. The right-hander will likely require a fairly lengthy rehab assignment and isn't expected to rejoin the major-league club until at least September.
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Takes seat Saturday
Chavis isn't starting Saturday against San Francisco. Chavis has gone 0-for-9 with five strikeouts over the last three games and will be on the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Bligh Madris is starting at first base while Ben Gamel serves as the designated hitter.
Giants' J.D. Davis: Steps out of lineup
Davis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Davis has a .308/.400/.654 slash line with three home runs, four RBI and four runs in eight games since being acquired by the Giants, and he'll take a seat Sunday for the second time in the past three contests. Wilmer Flores will start at the hot corner in the series finale versus Pittsburgh.
Braves' Kyle Wright: Battling arm fatigue
Wright is dealing with right arm fatigue and won't start in the first three games of the upcoming series against the Mets, which begins Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Wright allowed one earned run across six innings during his previous start Aug. 10 in Boston, and he'll...
