goodmorningamerica.com

Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!

Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
People

The Mall Brand I Swore Off Years Ago Sucked Me Back in with Its Flattering Jeans, Which Are All on Sale Now

Back in the early 2000s, there was nothing cooler than wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt with the brand's instantly-recognizable moose logo. All of my friends' closets were filled with the mall brand's graphic tees and mini skirts back in middle school, but by the mid-aughts, the cologne-clouded, so-dark-you-can-hardly-see store had lost some of its allure. I started passing it by during my mall trips and rolling my eyes at the blaring music, believing I had outgrown the brand.
HollywoodLife

Fashion Icons Say This Sandal Is The Shoe Of The Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fashionable wedges are a must-have for your wardrobe this summer. Whether you’re planning a vacation, a special night out or just a day at the office, these cute and comfortable wedges will be sure to turn heads wherever you go. If you’ve been a fan of TOMS original slip-on shoes, you’ll love this platform style.
SheKnows

J.Lo's Ballet Flats Are About to Take Fall Style by Storm — Shop Our Favorite Lookalikes Starting at $20

Click here to read the full article. There’s only one celeb who’s been doing the most when it comes to providing the perfect fashion inspo. Jennifer Lopez is currently on her Paris honeymoon with Ben Affleck and their kids, and with every new snapshot we see of the Hustlers actress comes a new tab we’re opening on our desktop to find the perfect dupe or lookalike dress, accessory, (and now) shoe. Lopez’s latest footwear choice is a pair of ballet flats that are sure to be the must-have item this fall, and you can buy designer flats and affordable styles...
womenfitness.net

Women’s Essential Denim Jean Skimmer Leggings, Assorted

For over three decades, HUE has been a fresh and innovative force in fashion leg Wear. Essential Denim skimmers offer the casual style of cuffed-ankle jeans with the soft feel of your most-loved leggings. Delightful details include two functional back pockets and jean detailing with rivets. Pair these skimmers with your favorite tees, sweaters, cardigans and any shoe in your closet for style that’ll take you from breakfast to bedtime. Wherever you go and whatever you do, HUE sets you up for style success with fun, fresh, and fashionable ideas in leg Wear and beyond.
Us Weekly

Flash Sale! Take Up to 70% Off Timeless Fashion at Theory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Surprise! Theory just launched an epic flash sale, and with deals soaring up to 70% off, this is certainly not one to miss. It's only for a short, limited time though! Theory is an impeccable destination for chic, […]
Us Weekly

These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
ETOnline.com

UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers

There's no denying that UGG sandals and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon has tons of discounts on the brand celebrities just can't get enough. While UGGs are one of the most popular cozy shoes worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
womenfitness.net

Marika Women’s Sophia High Rise Tummy Control Bootleg Legging

Our essential tummy-control pants are perfect for any activity! These flattering workout pants have a power mesh-lined curved waistband for extra tummy control. The duo-flex fabric allows for four-way stretch and makes these pants both breathable and durable. They feature princess seams for a flattering, shape-enhancing look. These pants are semi-fitted with a boot-cut leg opening. Try them as yoga pants!
womenfitness.net

Women’s Metallic Striped Hooded Activewear Fitness Jacket

Get ready to sweat in this metallic striped lightweight jacket by Splendid. Made with 62% polyester, 33% rayon, and 5% spandex. This jacket is made with soft knit fabric and features sporty metallic striped details. Layer it up with your favorite tee and leggings for lounging or your morning workout. Hooded for convenience. Stretchy fabric allows for easy movement while rocking out your routine. Full zipper closure. This jacket is guaranteed authentic.
PopSugar

Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle

Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
ETOnline.com

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop: End-of-Summer Deals from West Elm, Wayfair and More

Labor Day is still a few weeks away, but August is seeing some major furniture sales to close out the summer. From mattresses and wall art to indoor and patio furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that backyard redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands are offering furniture deals as much as 70% off.
