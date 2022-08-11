Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh Jurberg
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Young chefs celebrate victory
Young chefs are making a victory lap at News 4 San Antonio. With our partners TAAN TV, The African American Network, we are spotlighting the first-place winners of the 7th Annual Community Jr. Chef Competition. Team NOVA led by Executive Chef Latoya Cole and Jr. Sous Chef Myara Harris-Kirby won...
San Antonio dance studio re-opens after the death of its founder
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a small dance fitness studio lost his life just over a month ago, and some of the people who knew him best are learning just how many people he had an impact on as they try to carry on his legacy. On Saturday...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
WFAA
These Texas dog park bars are among the best in the U.S., report says
TEXAS, USA — What could be more fun than enjoying some drinks and food with your friends on the weekend?. How about add dogs to the mix? "Dog park bars" have become more popular over the years, and four spots in Texas have been named by Yelp as "must visits."
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)
San Antonio had a record hot summer. The city manager offered to help, but it was not enough to help residents. Up to this point, not much has happened since the city adopted SA Climate Ready: A Pathway to for Climate Action and Adaption three years ago.
itsecuritywire.com
Sciens Building Solutions Announces Acquistion of San Antonio
Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has acquired San Antonio, Texas-based Fire Alarm Control Systems, Inc. (“FACS”). In a string of successful acquisitions, this is another that Sciens has made since being established in 2016 to pursue an invest-and-grow strategy in the fire detection and integrated solutions sector. As Sciens continues on its rapid growth trajectory, the company plans to establish an expanded presence in the state of Texas, starting with FACS in the south-central region.
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
news4sanantonio.com
Even as San Antonio's residential real estate market cools, average cost of house rises
SAN ANTONIO - What used to be a sizzling San Antonio real estate market has slowed down over the past few months. "It's still a sellers market in my opinion but I think it’s been a little bit more fair to buyers recently," says Lucas Trevino, a realtor with Phyllis Browning Co.
sanantoniomag.com
Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
KTSA
San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may come as no surprise that three Texas cities land in the top 15 best cities for barbecue, but would you have expected San Antonio to come in at No. 1?. Many from the Alamo City would expect San Antonio to rank at...
San Antonio's Claire Rousay reflects on new EP, car crash, move to L.A.
She's been busy making pop music.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
news4sanantonio.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda suing church for unauthorized production of 'Hamilton'
MCALLEN, Texas (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Actor, composer, and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking legal action against a Texas church that put on an unauthorized performance of his Broadway musical, "Hamilton." The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries held two showings of its own production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning hit, but changed the...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
First taste: San Antonio's upcoming late-night restaurant The Night Market
Vietnamese huevos rancheros are an early standout for The Night Market.
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
flicksandfood.com
Enjoy a Fine Art and Tapas Event in a Beautiful Historic Building
Enjoy a Fine Art and Tapas Event Hosted by Volare Italian Restaurant. Enjoy a Fine Art and Tapas at local Pizzeria, Volare Italian Restaurant, as they host Spanish style wine dinner & art viewing at a Spanish Wine Dinner on August 24th. Volare Italian Restaurant, located at 3902 McCullough Ave,...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Veteran death metal outfit Deicide hit San Antonio's Rock Box on Saturday as part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its groundbreaking album Legion. Headbangers turned out in full forced for the show, which also included Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition.
