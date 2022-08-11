ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Young chefs celebrate victory

Young chefs are making a victory lap at News 4 San Antonio. With our partners TAAN TV, The African American Network, we are spotlighting the first-place winners of the 7th Annual Community Jr. Chef Competition. Team NOVA led by Executive Chef Latoya Cole and Jr. Sous Chef Myara Harris-Kirby won...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Art, TX
San Antonio, TX
Santa Rosa, TX
Sciens Building Solutions Announces Acquistion of San Antonio

Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has acquired San Antonio, Texas-based Fire Alarm Control Systems, Inc. ("FACS"). In a string of successful acquisitions, this is another that Sciens has made since being established in 2016 to pursue an invest-and-grow strategy in the fire detection and integrated solutions sector. As Sciens continues on its rapid growth trajectory, the company plans to establish an expanded presence in the state of Texas, starting with FACS in the south-central region.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden's 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden's culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may come as no surprise that three Texas cities land in the top 15 best cities for barbecue, but would you have expected San Antonio to come in at No. 1?. Many from the Alamo City would expect San Antonio to rank at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lin-Manuel Miranda suing church for unauthorized production of 'Hamilton'

MCALLEN, Texas (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Actor, composer, and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking legal action against a Texas church that put on an unauthorized performance of his Broadway musical, "Hamilton." The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries held two showings of its own production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning hit, but changed the...
MCALLEN, TX
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Enjoy a Fine Art and Tapas Event in a Beautiful Historic Building

Enjoy a Fine Art and Tapas Event Hosted by Volare Italian Restaurant. Enjoy a Fine Art and Tapas at local Pizzeria, Volare Italian Restaurant, as they host Spanish style wine dinner & art viewing at a Spanish Wine Dinner on August 24th. Volare Italian Restaurant, located at 3902 McCullough Ave,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

