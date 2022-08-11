Broncos owners make first hire, name Damani Leech team president

The Denver Broncos’ new ownership group wasted no time making changes in the team’s front office.

Denver has hired Damani Leech as the new team president, Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner announced Thursday. He will report to Penner, who released the following statement:

“As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter, Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates,” Penner said. “There was a high degree of interest in this opportunity with the Broncos, which speaks to the reputation of this organization and Damani’s strong credentials.

“Damani is highly regarded throughout the National Football League for his leadership, strategic vision and collaborative spirit. As a former college player with executive experience at both the NFL and NCAA levels, Damani understands the value of teamwork and knows what it takes to win — on and off the field. Most importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy and respect. I’m confident Damani will help the Broncos grow across all areas of our business and make our staff, partners and fans proud of this organization.”

Leech will not be directly involved in the team’s football operations. He is not replacing former president of football operations John Elway — he’s replacing former team president/CEO Joe Ellis, who stepped down from that role after new ownership took over earlier this week.

Leech, like Ellis before him, will be primarily responsible for managing the business side of the team, including the club’s stadium operations.

“It is a tremendous honor to join Broncos Country during such an exciting time for one of the premiere franchises in all of sports,” Leech said. “Greg and the other partners are visionary leaders, and the trust they have shown in me is deeply humbling. I’m thrilled to support our world-class ownership, leadership team and staff on this journey to drive innovation and growth throughout every area of the Denver Broncos.

“With a championship history and heritage, the Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community. Speaking with George Paton during this process, it’s clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can’t wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness.”

Before joining the Broncos, Leech served as the chief operating officer of NFL International from 2019-2022. He’s been an executive with the NFL since 2015 after having served in the NCAA’s national office for 17 years.

Going forward, Penner will serve as the team’s day-to-day owner and CEO under majority owner Rob Walton. Paton will continue to run the team’s football operations under Penner while Leech runs the business side.