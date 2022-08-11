ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos owners make first hire, name Damani Leech team president

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPTuA_0hDjX7tt00

The Denver Broncos’ new ownership group wasted no time making changes in the team’s front office.

Denver has hired Damani Leech as the new team president, Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner announced Thursday. He will report to Penner, who released the following statement:

“As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter, Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates,” Penner said. “There was a high degree of interest in this opportunity with the Broncos, which speaks to the reputation of this organization and Damani’s strong credentials.

“Damani is highly regarded throughout the National Football League for his leadership, strategic vision and collaborative spirit. As a former college player with executive experience at both the NFL and NCAA levels, Damani understands the value of teamwork and knows what it takes to win — on and off the field. Most importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy and respect. I’m confident Damani will help the Broncos grow across all areas of our business and make our staff, partners and fans proud of this organization.”

Leech will not be directly involved in the team’s football operations. He is not replacing former president of football operations John Elway — he’s replacing former team president/CEO Joe Ellis, who stepped down from that role after new ownership took over earlier this week.

Leech, like Ellis before him, will be primarily responsible for managing the business side of the team, including the club’s stadium operations.

“It is a tremendous honor to join Broncos Country during such an exciting time for one of the premiere franchises in all of sports,” Leech said. “Greg and the other partners are visionary leaders, and the trust they have shown in me is deeply humbling. I’m thrilled to support our world-class ownership, leadership team and staff on this journey to drive innovation and growth throughout every area of the Denver Broncos.

“With a championship history and heritage, the Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community. Speaking with George Paton during this process, it’s clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can’t wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness.”

Before joining the Broncos, Leech served as the chief operating officer of NFL International from 2019-2022. He’s been an executive with the NFL since 2015 after having served in the NCAA’s national office for 17 years.

Going forward, Penner will serve as the team’s day-to-day owner and CEO under majority owner Rob Walton. Paton will continue to run the team’s football operations under Penner while Leech runs the business side.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Axios Denver

Ciara and Russell Wilson debut retail store in metro Denver area

A bright and bold boutique backed by hit R&B singer Ciara and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.The House of LR&C offers sustainably-sourced products from the couple's clothing lines, including Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, Human Nation and Wilson's children’s line 3BRAND. The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact." He added that 3% of profits go to a charity for children. "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Being in a ‘winning situation’ is key factor for 2024 five star UNC target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program continue to stand out for 2024 five-star prospect Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound wing is ranked No. 16 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He is also the No. 6 small forward and No. 2 player in the state of Arizona. Some of the programs standing out for Asemota at the moment are North Carolina, Baylor and Oregon. So, what’s the biggest factor that could decide Asemota’s recruitment? It’s winning and going to a winning program, he said in a recent interview with Circuit Scouting. “UNC just made it to the National Championship last year and Baylor won the National Championship two years ago. Winning is what stands out to me. I want to be in a winning situation.” Asemota has been very open about his desire in the UNC program and interest in getting on campus. Last season, Asemota averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game as he helped lead Hillcrest to a 31-3 record. He currently has one official visit scheduled to Baylor for Aug. 26. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Penner
Person
Rob Walton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets cut roster down to 85

The New York Jets made five roster moves to get down to the 85-man limit, as Tuesday was the deadline for teams to cut down from 90. Among the moves was New York officially ending Mekhi Becton’s season by placing him on injured reserve. The Jets also cut DB...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at UNC WR Josh Downs’ 2021 situational stats

Mack Brown returned to Chapel Hill in 2019 after leaving in 1997 to take over the Texas Longhorns football program. Since his return, Brown has had one quarterback. Sam Howell started for three seasons and ultimately worked his way to the NFL, this year it will come down to one of two passers. Whether the starter is Drake Maye or Jacolby Criswell, one thing is for sure and that is Josh Downs will be a primary weapon. Last season Downs hauled in 101 passes for 1,335 yards and 8 touchdowns. He primarily operated from the slot, with just 2% of his routes...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Troy Apke released by Washington Commanders

Cuts are coming in a flurry around the NFL as teams have been busy making roster cuts to get down to the 85-man limit at this point in the NFL’s preseason schedule. Among the recent players being let go into the free agent pool on Tuesday was Troy Apke, the typical underdog who earned the respect of others during his time at Penn State. Apke was released by the Washington Commanders, the team officially announced on Tuesday. We have also released CB Troy Apke https://t.co/GkE4ozgHby — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022 Apke was a fourth-round draft pick of Washington in the 2018 NFL...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans OC Pep Hamilton credits GM Nick Caserio for drafting RB Dameon Pierce

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton wasn’t looking at what Dameon Pierce could do in Dan Mullen’s offensive system at Florida. The first-year offensive coordinator left the 2022 NFL draft up to the personnel department led by James Liipfert and Matt Bazirgan, now with the Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, it was general manager Nick Caserio gathering the information to make the selection at No. 107 overall in Round 4 of the draft.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy