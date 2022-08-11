ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'Armed suspect' who attempted to breach FBI Cincinnati office killed during standoff, officials say

By Lydia Taylor, James Massara
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago
spectrumlocalnews.com

Suspect in attempted FBI breach identified after fatal standoff

CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Ricky Shiffer, of Columbus, Ohio, as the suspect who reportedly tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office Thursday morning in body armor and with a firearm. Shiffer reportedly tried breaking into the office with an AR-15-style rifle and a...
COLUMBUS, OH

