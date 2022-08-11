Read full article on original website
Kan. officer won't be charged in man's fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer who shot and killed a man during a domestic violence incident will not be charged, Sedgwick County District Attorney Mark Bennett said. The officer, who was a member of the department's SWAT team, shot Jason Williams, 37, in December 2020 in...
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Thousands lost in jail bonding scams in McPherson County
MCPHERSON - Authorities in McPherson are investigating scams of alleged family members needing to bond out of jail. From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the Law Enforcement Lobby reference a past scam. Through the investigation, it...
Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire
RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
Wind Surge takes down Corpus Christi Hooks
WICHITA - The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-3 on Friday night behind a strong start on the hill from Brent Headrick to give the Surge their second straight win. Headrick got the start on the mound for Wichita and pitched five innings, allowing one run on two...
Wind Surge scores double digits in victory Sunday
WICHITA - Ten runs on fifteen hits led the Wind Surge to a 10-4 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday afternoon as Wichita won their fourth straight game and took five of six in the series. The Surge have won nine of their last ten games and 15...
Wind Surge comes from behind to win, take series
WICHITA - The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-6 on Saturday night behind twelve hits and four doubles for Wichita’s third straight win to remain in first place. The Surge have won eight of their last nine games. Anthony Prato hit the game-winning RBI double in the...
