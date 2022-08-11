ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

In the NBA, some teams have an easier time attracting the league’s best talent than others. Plenty of factors go into making a destination appealing. The weather may play a role – to what extent, who can say? Market size certainly counts as well. All told, it’s just...
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley calls out ESPN over slight

Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department. The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.
Heat Nation

Report: Jaylen Brown has ‘big fans’ in Miami Heat front office, including some who prefer him over Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat are known for going big-game hunting. They have been linked to multiple stars this offseason, including Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. A name that may have flown under the radar until now is Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics. It seems that the one-time All-Star has “big fans” among some of the Heat’s high-ranking officials.
CBS Miami

CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: Miami Central High's Rueben Bain

MIAMI - This week's CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee is Rueben Bain, a defensive end at Miami Central High School. He's big, he's strong and he likes to go fast, especially when Alabama head coach Nick Saban was riding shotgun in a golf cart with him when the two recently got together. "I just drove Nick Saban on the golf cart, that's mind blowing," he said. "Was Saban actually scared or nervous with you driving him around?" asked Mike Cugno. "Actually he said I was a real good driver because everybody else that he let drive either went off...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress ahead of 2022 season

Former Crimson Tide signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, is beginning to find his stride in the early weeks of pre-season under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. A large part of that can be attributed to an of-season of growth from Jaylen Waddle, but also the massive additions of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and an offensive line revamp that included offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
