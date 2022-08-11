Read full article on original website
Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side
CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
CPD releases photos of car involved in deadly West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash
CHICAGO -- Chicago police released photos Monday morning of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month in West Garfield Park. A man was killed after being run over twice by two separate drivers the night of Aug. 2 in West Garfield Park. The man was crossing the...
Disturbing video shows moment several struck in deadly Chicago hit-and-run; 2 of 3 killed ID'd
Three men were killed and another was hurt in a crash on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.
3 teens shot in 5 hour span on South Side, 1 fatally: CPD
Street violence this weekend in Chicago included the shootings of three teenagers. One teen is dead, two wounded in separate incidents. A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., near 131st and Lawrence.
Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery: sources
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon on the West Side, sources tell FOX 32. Around 4:05 p.m., the 59-year-old victim was near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he was approached by a male suspect who announced a robbery.
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
Man gravely wounded in Englewood shooting outside South Side CTA Red Line station: Chicago police
The man got into an argument with another man before the shooting, CPD said.
3 killed, 1 seriously injured in Chicago hit-and-run crash, police say
CHICAGO — Three men died and another was injured during a hit-and-run crash on the south side of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. CDT in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood of the city, WLS-TV reported. A sedan traveling southbound struck the four...
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, police say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, […]
Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting
Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
5 shot, 19-year-old woman killed in South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to the scene and discovered multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and twice […]
17-year-old boy shot in head while driving in Back of the Yards neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded after being shot in the head while driving in Brighton Park early Sunday. About 3:30 a.m, the boy was heading north in the 4300 block of South Western Boulevard when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was transported...
Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say
CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
Man killed, 3 injured after shooting, crash on I-88 in DuPage County
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted on Interstate 88 and then their vehicle crashed as a result. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-88 at milepost 138, near York Road. A vehicle carrying four people was...
Suspect fires multiple shots into vehicle, killing 38-year-old man on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Washington Heights Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of West 95th Street. At about 10:38 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving westbound on 95th Street when an unknown male fired shots from the sidewalk, police said. The man...
