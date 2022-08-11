ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival resumes after report of shot sends people fleeing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — An annual 10-day music festival in eastern Pennsylvania resumed Sunday after a reported shooting sent participants scrambling for safety just before the conclusion of Saturday night's concert. Bethlehem police converged on the area just before the Musikfest entertainment was to end for the night at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland...
PASADENA, MD
Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and several others wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city early Sunday and late Saturday, authorities said. The violence followed shootings in Baltimore on Friday that left four men dead and another injured, The Baltimore Sun reported. They included two victims found in a vehicle near an apartment complex.
BALTIMORE, MD

