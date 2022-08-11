Read full article on original website
Related
Ocugen CEO to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen, will deliver a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 17. A video webcast of the presentation will be available on demand beginning...
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) announced that it recently filed and received a receipt for a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. The Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will allow the Company to make...
Crozer Health, Delco Reach Deal to Keep Behavioral Health Services Going
Crozer Health has agreed to keep its behavioral health facilities open, like one at Crozer Chester Medical Center, in exchange for Delaware County withdrawing litigation it had filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to stop the closures, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Both parties said they have...
Phoenixville Area Senior Center Awarded $125K in State Funding
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced that the Phoenixville Area Senior Center was awarded $125,000 in state funding. The grant, funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, will pay for renovation and engineering costs associated with an electrical improvement project. “This grant will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania to Invest $375 Million in Affordable Housing
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined Friday by members of the General Assembly, housing advocates and stakeholders in Philadelphia to celebrate the critical $375 million investment in the 2022-23 budget addressing the affordable housing crisis. “Safe, affordable housing is essential for families, for our communities, and for...
$23,000 in State Funding Awarded to the Garage Community & Youth Center
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — State Rep. Christina Sappey announced that the Garage Community & Youth Center has been awarded $23,000 in state funding. The grant will be used at the Garage’s new facility, at 121 Pennsylvania Ave. in Avondale Borough, which opened in May 2022. These funds will help to purchase and install an emergency generator, renovate a shower within the facility and provide basic shelter essentials for small children, including meals.
Pennsylvania Acquires Land to Develop Motorized Recreation Area
MCADOO, PA — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced the acquisition of a 5,600-acre parcel of land that will be developed into a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. The acquisition was made possible...
fox29.com
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Affordable Housing in West Chester ‘Changing People’s Lives’
Excitement is in the air in West Chester as residents are moving into newly constructed affordable housing units at Pinckney Hill Commons, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The 51 units on the grounds of the Melton Center in downtown West Chester are almost all already assigned and...
Job Fair: PennDOT Is Hiring CDL Drivers for the Winter Season
LANCASTER, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event for job seekers to learn about the following positions the department offers in Lancaster County:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21.00/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) Transportation...
Shusterman Invites Residents to Join Her for Discussion on the Vital Role of Greenspaces
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman is inviting residents of the 157th Legislative District to join her for a discussion about how greenspaces help keep neighborhoods healthy. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, and attendees are invited to stay and explore the grounds after the discussion concludes.
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
Drivers: Expect Daytime Lane Closures on Route 100 and U.S. 202
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Daytime lane closures are planned next week on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in Chester County and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Montgomery County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Chester County. Monday, August 15,...
West Chester Man Indicted on Eight Counts of Fraud and Five Counts of Tax Evasion
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware announced that Robert L. Higgins, age 67, of West Chester, PA, was indicted Friday in a Second Superseding Indictment on eight counts of fraud and five counts of tax evasion. The Indictment charges that Higgins owned...
2 Women Sentenced for Tax Evasion on Cigars
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hope Carbone, age 72, and Donna Venturini, age 70, both of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were sentenced on August 5, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to two years of probation for conspiring to evade federal excise taxes on imported large cigars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expect Delays on Hulmeville Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County
PENNDEL, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Hulmeville Avenue between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Crescent Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County, on Thursday, August 18, through Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Lane Closure on University Ave. in Philadelphia: Traffic Delays Expected
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is planning a lane closure on University Avenue between Grays Ferry Avenue and Convention Avenue in Philadelphia, beginning Monday, August 15, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays including weekends from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM through Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township
MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
Motorist Advisory: Bridge Construction on I-95/I-295 in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0