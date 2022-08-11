ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Phoenixville Area Senior Center Awarded $125K in State Funding

PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced that the Phoenixville Area Senior Center was awarded $125,000 in state funding. The grant, funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, will pay for renovation and engineering costs associated with an electrical improvement project. “This grant will...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania to Invest $375 Million in Affordable Housing

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined Friday by members of the General Assembly, housing advocates and stakeholders in Philadelphia to celebrate the critical $375 million investment in the 2022-23 budget addressing the affordable housing crisis. “Safe, affordable housing is essential for families, for our communities, and for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

$23,000 in State Funding Awarded to the Garage Community & Youth Center

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — State Rep. Christina Sappey announced that the Garage Community & Youth Center has been awarded $23,000 in state funding. The grant will be used at the Garage’s new facility, at 121 Pennsylvania Ave. in Avondale Borough, which opened in May 2022. These funds will help to purchase and install an emergency generator, renovate a shower within the facility and provide basic shelter essentials for small children, including meals.
AVONDALE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
MyChesCo

Job Fair: PennDOT Is Hiring CDL Drivers for the Winter Season

LANCASTER, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event for job seekers to learn about the following positions the department offers in Lancaster County:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21.00/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) Transportation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Shusterman Invites Residents to Join Her for Discussion on the Vital Role of Greenspaces

PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman is inviting residents of the 157th Legislative District to join her for a discussion about how greenspaces help keep neighborhoods healthy. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, and attendees are invited to stay and explore the grounds after the discussion concludes.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essential Utilities#Linus Realestate#Commercial Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Atlas Energy#Llc
MyChesCo

United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Drivers: Expect Daytime Lane Closures on Route 100 and U.S. 202

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Daytime lane closures are planned next week on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in Chester County and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Montgomery County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Chester County. Monday, August 15,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

2 Women Sentenced for Tax Evasion on Cigars

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hope Carbone, age 72, and Donna Venturini, age 70, both of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were sentenced on August 5, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to two years of probation for conspiring to evade federal excise taxes on imported large cigars.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MyChesCo

Lane Closure on University Ave. in Philadelphia: Traffic Delays Expected

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is planning a lane closure on University Avenue between Grays Ferry Avenue and Convention Avenue in Philadelphia, beginning Monday, August 15, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays including weekends from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM through Saturday, April 15, 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Motorist Advisory: Bridge Construction on I-95/I-295 in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy