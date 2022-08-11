ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Wake Forest University previews start of fall athletic season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 2022-23 athletic season kicks off soon for Wake Forest University. Associate Director of Wake Forest Athletics Daniel Watkins joined WXII live to give fans a preview of what they can expect from various sports. Football returns Sept. 1, with multiple ticket and tailgate options for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC
College Football News

Wake Forest vs VMI Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs VMI prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Wake Forest (0-0), VMI (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
College Sports
Elon, NC
College Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Asheville, NC
College Basketball
Elon, NC
College Sports
Asheville, NC
Basketball
Elon, NC
Basketball
Elon, NC
Sports
Asheville, NC
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Asheville, NC
State
Louisiana State
City
Elon, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?

Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Men's and Women's Single Game Ticket Prices Announced

DURHAM – The Duke men's and women's soccer programs have announced single game ticket prices for home games at Koskinen Stadium during the 2022 season are on sale now. The 2022 season is set for 19 regular season home contests at Koskinen Stadium, with 10 men's games and nine women's contests. Admission to the remaining men's soccer exhibitions against High Point on Aug. 16 and Longwood on Aug. 19 are free to the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton University#West Virginia University#College Of Charleston#The Elon University Men#Harvard University#Espnu
elonnewsnetwork.com

President’s Address brings sense of hopefulness for Elon University’s academic year

Elon University President Connie Book delivers the President's Address for the 2022-23 academic year in Schar Center Aug.15. Elon University President Connie Book’s is beginning this academic year with a sense of hopefulness. This morning, she delivered the President’s Address, which officially marks the beginning of the academic year....
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
ELON University

Death of Elon Medallion recipient William ‘Buster’ Butler

Elon retiree and Elon Medallion recipient William “Buster” Butler ’44 P’88 passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the age of 98. Butler began his first period of employment at Elon as a student assistant in the business office and as a waiter in the dining hall. In 1946, Butler returned to Elon as Business Manager and Treasurer. He served in this role until his retirement 36 years later.
ELON, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy