Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte Unlimited
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
WXII 12
Wake Forest University previews start of fall athletic season
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 2022-23 athletic season kicks off soon for Wake Forest University. Associate Director of Wake Forest Athletics Daniel Watkins joined WXII live to give fans a preview of what they can expect from various sports. Football returns Sept. 1, with multiple ticket and tailgate options for...
Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils
Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
College Football News
Wake Forest vs VMI Prediction, Game Preview
Wake Forest vs VMI prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Wake Forest (0-0), VMI (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
tarheelblog.com
UNC set to host “HBCU Celebration Game” against Florida A&M in Week Zero
UNC football got a jump start on summer practice, as they are one of 16 teams that play their first game on Saturday, August 27, also known as “Week Zero.” The rest of the college football universe begins “Week One” on September 3. In honor of...
dukebasketballreport.com
Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?
Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
UNC Football recruiting extends two interesting scholarship offers
Over the last few days, the UNC football recruiting team has extended scholarship offers to two players who are currently verbally committed elsewhere. Ty Adams and Ayden Duncanson have a few things in common. For starters, they are both members of the Class of 2023 and are rated by 247Sports...
Jada Boyd won’t return for NC State basketball. What does that mean for the Wolfpack?
“Jada is a great player with valuable ACC and big-game experience that will be missed,” N.C. State head coach Wes Moore said. “We appreciate all she has done for our program and wish her nothing but the best.”
goduke.com
Men's and Women's Single Game Ticket Prices Announced
DURHAM – The Duke men's and women's soccer programs have announced single game ticket prices for home games at Koskinen Stadium during the 2022 season are on sale now. The 2022 season is set for 19 regular season home contests at Koskinen Stadium, with 10 men's games and nine women's contests. Admission to the remaining men's soccer exhibitions against High Point on Aug. 16 and Longwood on Aug. 19 are free to the public.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
Reidsville, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Dalton McMichael High School soccer team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 15, 2022, 15:00:00. Dalton McMichael High SchoolRockingham County High School.
elonnewsnetwork.com
President’s Address brings sense of hopefulness for Elon University’s academic year
Elon University President Connie Book delivers the President's Address for the 2022-23 academic year in Schar Center Aug.15. Elon University President Connie Book’s is beginning this academic year with a sense of hopefulness. This morning, she delivered the President’s Address, which officially marks the beginning of the academic year....
uncg.edu
How sports anchor Chris Lea forged his path through news, radio, and MTV
This summer, Chris Lea ’09 and his wife went on a date night while his mother babysat. She sent them a video she had taken of their daughter playing. “My daughter was ‘hosting’ her own show. She was saying, ‘Hey guys, how are you doing? Today we’re going to talk about cookies.'”
ELON University
Death of Elon Medallion recipient William ‘Buster’ Butler
Elon retiree and Elon Medallion recipient William “Buster” Butler ’44 P’88 passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the age of 98. Butler began his first period of employment at Elon as a student assistant in the business office and as a waiter in the dining hall. In 1946, Butler returned to Elon as Business Manager and Treasurer. He served in this role until his retirement 36 years later.
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
wunc.org
UNC Chapel Hill to memorialize Black man killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has announced it will create a permanent memorial to James Cates Jr. The 22-year-old Black man was killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz delivered the news of the Cates tribute to the campus community...
NBA player Bam Adebayo donates school supplies to Guilford County students and teachers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo is helping some Guilford County Schools students start the new school year on the right foot. Adebayo's foundation donated $5,000 in school supplies for 200 students and adopted 16 teacher classrooms. The foundation handed out school supplies at Vandalia Elementary on...
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem gas station sells winning $322,865 lottery ticket; winner hasn't come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cash 5 players in North Carolina, especially those around Winston-Salem, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $322,865 prize. The ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing and will expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31. It was...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Blind Tiger concert venue stays open despite recent fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger is staying open, despite the July 31 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old. The bar and music venue hosted an event Thursday evening and had planned to hold another show Friday night. The Friday night show was confirmed to be canceled by a band...
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
