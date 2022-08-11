ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

fox13news.com

Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Sarasota celebrates grand re-opening of Kids First center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The renovation was entirely funded by church member donations and the total renovation took seven weeks. The idea for the renovation came almost a year ago and after community donations, the church was able to start planning the new design and layout. "The old facility did...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Exhibitors line up for Sarasota's own Comic-Con

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans of comics, gaming, animation and pop culture are gathering on the Suncoast to celebrate SarasotaCon. The Convention is Sarasota's comic con which celebrates entertainment in all mediums and genres for fans and newcomers alike. Over 80 exhibitors have traveled to the city including comic...
SARASOTA, FL
Sarasota, FL
941area.com

Best Steakhouses in Bradenton

Don't make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don't let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
BRADENTON, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

South Sarasota shopping center sells

Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

How to spend a day in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place

It's been a long time coming — and it's finally happening. Waterside Place has opened its doors to the world, and there's more to come in the next few months. We spent a day there in mid-summer wandering the streets of this sparkling enclave on the water's edge of Kingfisher Lake.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge

If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
BRADENTON, FL
Beach Beacon

New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare

PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to "It's On" or "Let's do this" in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
businessobserverfl.com

Mobile suit shop plows ahead on brick-and-mortar expansion plans

Key takeaway: Tweeds Suit Shop is expanding to cover clients ranging from Miami to Tampa, in addition to Orlando. Core challenge: Surviving the pandemic was hard, with the one-on-one process of creating a custom suit Tweeds utilizes. A a 10-month shift to selling face masks early on in the pandemic provided a cushion.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News

Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It's set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it's unlike any place you've ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
Longboat Observer

Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming

No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living

Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn't think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There's the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice's mom, Edna Smith, 92.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast resident takes home the gold in U.S. Rowing Championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships have concluded, and one Suncoast resident overcame his circumstances to win the gold. In 2013, Elliot Vasquez suffered a spinal cord injury after a car crash. The injury left him paralyzed from the T5 and T6 region down. Vasquez has a background in hand cycling, but later transferred those skills towards rowing after his recovery.
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie's an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
941area.com

Where to Bowl in Bradenton | Best Bowling Alleys

Striking out on what to do during date night? Go bowling in Bradenton and be entertained for hours! Not only will you have fun with your friends and family, but you will get to show off your sporty skills while chowing down on delicious foods. Celebrate while cheering on your skills at these bowling alleys in Bradenton.
BRADENTON, FL

