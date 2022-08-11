Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota fisherman is nearing the end of an era. For 43 years, George Nodaros has been a champion of old school cooking, spending countless Saturday morning smoking mullet for eager customers. His method is an old fashioned style that’s rarely seen around modern Sarasota.
fox13news.com
Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
Mysuncoast.com
First Sarasota celebrates grand re-opening of Kids First center
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The renovation was entirely funded by church member donations and the total renovation took seven weeks. The idea for the renovation came almost a year ago and after community donations, the church was able to start planning the new design and layout. “The old facility did...
Mysuncoast.com
Exhibitors line up for Sarasota’s own Comic-Con
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans of comics, gaming, animation and pop culture are gathering on the Suncoast to celebrate SarasotaCon. The Convention is Sarasota’s comic con which celebrates entertainment in all mediums and genres for fans and newcomers alike. Over 80 exhibitors have traveled to the city including comic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
941area.com
Best Steakhouses in Bradenton
Don’t make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don’t let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
businessobserverfl.com
South Sarasota shopping center sells
Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
Longboat Observer
How to spend a day in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place
It’s been a long time coming — and it’s finally happening. Waterside Place has opened its doors to the world, and there’s more to come in the next few months. We spent a day there in mid-summer wandering the streets of this sparkling enclave on the water’s edge of Kingfisher Lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Swim Advisory lifted for Sarasota Beaches, including Siesta Key
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has lifted the no swim advisory for multiple beaches in Sarasota County after bacteria was found in the water on Monday.
Longboat Observer
Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge
If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
Beach Beacon
New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
businessobserverfl.com
Mobile suit shop plows ahead on brick-and-mortar expansion plans
Key takeaway: Tweeds Suit Shop is expanding to cover clients ranging from Miami to Tampa, in addition to Orlando. Core challenge: Surviving the pandemic was hard, with the one-on-one process of creating a custom suit Tweeds utilizes. A a 10-month shift to selling face masks early on in the pandemic provided a cushion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC Action News
Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
Longboat Observer
Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming
No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
Longboat Observer
Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living
Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn’t think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There’s the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice’s mom, Edna Smith, 92.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast resident takes home the gold in U.S. Rowing Championship
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships have concluded, and one Suncoast resident overcame his circumstances to win the gold. In 2013, Elliot Vasquez suffered a spinal cord injury after a car crash. The injury left him paralyzed from the T5 and T6 region down. Vasquez has a background in hand cycling, but later transferred those skills towards rowing after his recovery.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
941area.com
Where to Bowl in Bradenton | Best Bowling Alleys
Striking out on what to do during date night? Go bowling in Bradenton and be entertained for hours! Not only will you have fun with your friends and family, but you will get to show off your sporty skills while chowing down on delicious foods. Celebrate while cheering on your skills at these bowling alleys in Bradenton.
cltampa.com
Once again, Siesta Key and other Sarasota County beaches are closed for swimming, due to high levels of poop bacteria
Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again. The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches. During a routine water testing on...
Comments / 1