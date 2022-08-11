ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

Prep preview: Owyhee embracing underdog mentality in year two

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The start of the 2022 high school football season is officially less than one week away. On Friday, Treasure Valley teams finally got to do what they have been waiting for all summer -- putting on the pads and doing some hitting. Owyhee High School's football...
MERIDIAN, ID
KTVB

Nampa Bulldogs move to 5A

The Nampa Bulldogs have been at the 4A level for years, but now they have moved up. They are now at the highest level with a head new coach leading them.
NAMPA, ID
KTVB

Prep preview: Eagle Mustangs enter 2022 with a chip on their shoulder

EAGLE, Idaho — The circumstances surrounds the Eagle High School football team last year tested the program in ways that were unplanned and honestly unfair. "It was pretty crazy," head coach John Hartz said. Injuries to key players casted a shadow of doubt. "We had a chip on our...
EAGLE, ID
KTVB

Prep preview: Kuna prepared, eager to climb 5A mountain

KUNA, Idaho — Just three years ago, Kuna went undefeated and won the state championship at the 4A level. However, since moving up to 5A, the Kavemen have struggled to find their footing. Kuna head coach Jeff Schank says 2022 is the year they start to climb the mountain...
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Google Fiber coming to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
BOISE, ID
police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club

BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
103.5 KISSFM

Free Haircuts Available For Any Student at Nampa Weekend Event

Oh, the first day of school. What kind of nostalgia does that bring back for you? You're seeing friends that you may not have seen all summer, seeing kids that perhaps you don't like too much, and you're about to learn all sorts of new things from new teachers. It can be stressful, starting out a new school year. For kids, all sorts of things are running through their minds and in this day in age when it's all about what you have and how you look on social media, many kids are left feeling behind.
NAMPA, ID

