Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Related
KTVB
Andy Avalos: Broncos offense, defense go 'back and forth' in first fall camp scrimmage
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team hit their first major check point of fall camp Saturday -- the Broncos gathered up for a little 11-on-11 scrimmage. The practice was closed to the both the public and the media, meaning this one was monitored from outside Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State’s Albertson’s Stadium Named One Of The Best Stadiums In The Country
The return of college football is now only a few weeks away. You can almost feel it in their air. As sad as it is to see summer go, that means it's time for fall and fall means one thing: football. People across the country will be cheering on their...
KTVB
Prep preview: Owyhee embracing underdog mentality in year two
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The start of the 2022 high school football season is officially less than one week away. On Friday, Treasure Valley teams finally got to do what they have been waiting for all summer -- putting on the pads and doing some hitting. Owyhee High School's football...
KTVB
Nampa Bulldogs move to 5A
The Nampa Bulldogs have been at the 4A level for years, but now they have moved up. They are now at the highest level with a head new coach leading them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVB
Prep preview: Eagle Mustangs enter 2022 with a chip on their shoulder
EAGLE, Idaho — The circumstances surrounds the Eagle High School football team last year tested the program in ways that were unplanned and honestly unfair. "It was pretty crazy," head coach John Hartz said. Injuries to key players casted a shadow of doubt. "We had a chip on our...
KIVI-TV
"Come win with us"'; College of Idaho's new motto shows commitment to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho football scrimmage on Friday wasn't just a chance to see the team's ability, it was also the opportunity for the team to try to strengthen its tie to the Caldwell community. The team finished second in attendance last season among all NAIA...
Viewpoint: The past, present and future of the Albertsons Boise Open
BOISE, Idaho — The 33rd Albertsons Boise Open tees off later this week. It runs from Thursday to Sunday, August 18-21 at Hillcrest Country Club as part of the Korn Ferry Tour. 150 golfers will compete for a total purse of $1 million. The winner's share is $180,000. Thousands...
KTVB
Prep preview: Kuna prepared, eager to climb 5A mountain
KUNA, Idaho — Just three years ago, Kuna went undefeated and won the state championship at the 4A level. However, since moving up to 5A, the Kavemen have struggled to find their footing. Kuna head coach Jeff Schank says 2022 is the year they start to climb the mountain...
RELATED PEOPLE
Google Fiber coming to Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
Locally Owned Idaho Coffee Shop Named One of the Best Cups of Coffee in USA
In the Treasure Valley there are all kinds of ways to get your morning started. A sunrise run in the Foothills. Pancakes or an omelet at Goldy’s. A Mega Mary and football at Homestead. But there’s one way to start the morning that is not only enjoyable but necessary for so many of us.
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
police1.com
Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Corners fire burns 75 acres near border of Payette and Boise National Forests
BOISE, Idaho — Payette National Forest (PNF) firefighters are responding to the Four Corners wildfire that was first reported Saturday evening. According to PNF, the fire is estimated to be 75 acres and, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it was likely started by lightning from Thursday’s thunderstorms.
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate
Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club
BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
Free Haircuts Available For Any Student at Nampa Weekend Event
Oh, the first day of school. What kind of nostalgia does that bring back for you? You're seeing friends that you may not have seen all summer, seeing kids that perhaps you don't like too much, and you're about to learn all sorts of new things from new teachers. It can be stressful, starting out a new school year. For kids, all sorts of things are running through their minds and in this day in age when it's all about what you have and how you look on social media, many kids are left feeling behind.
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
Tri-City Herald
In dead of summer, Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for a ‘brisk’ winter, Idaho
Is mid-August too soon to think about snow, hot cocoa and fuzzy socks? Perhaps. But it’s not too early for Farmers’ Almanac, which recently published its long-range forecast for winter 2022/23. And after some typically grueling summer months that have seen Boise hit 100 degrees on 17 different...
Comments / 0