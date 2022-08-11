Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve YourSpace special-use permit
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission, by a 5-1 vote, approved a special-use permit for Peak Management LLC, doing business as YourSpace Self Storage, to open a storage facility on Route 16. Peak Management’s application will now move forward into the preliminary site-plan review process. At its Aug. 2 meeting,...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
WMDT.com
Pro-choice demonstration ahead of election season
Rehoboth Beach, Del. – In Rehoboth Beach a pro-choice protest took place earlier today. We spoke with organizers of the event who tell us that the protest comes following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. They say its important to put on events like this to encourage supporters of Roe v. Wade to keep fighting. At the event community members got a chance to speak and share their thoughts. They tell 47 ABC they picked the time to do this now ahead of the voting season to make an impact.
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Board of Directors election results announced
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Election Committee has announced voting totals for the 2022 Board of Directors Election. As per Ocean Pines Bylaws, election results will be validated during the Annual Meeting on Saturday, if there is a quorum. If there is no quorum, the Board will call a special meeting to validate the results. The Annual Meeting is set to start at 9 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center.
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
Ocean City Today
Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning
Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
Cape Gazette
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
WBOC
Record Setting Prize Won at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - An angler got a record setting prize at the White Marlon Open in Ocean City. Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, landed the winning fish earning more than $4.5 million. Duffie, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while...
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar
BERLIN, Md.- On your way to Ocean City, there’s a restaurant that’s bringing a new wave of flavor to Worcester County. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar. Kaiju is located at 11436 Samuel Bowen Boulevard Unit 1 in Berlin. If you...
WMDT.com
Motorcycle Collision in Ocean City
Ocean City, Md- At approximately 4 pm on Friday police responded to the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 14th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person operating the motorcycle is a 35 year old man a, was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS before being flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in critical condition.
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Property Tax Bills Going Out
Sussex County property tax bills are going out for the 2023 fiscal year. According to county officials, more than 188,000 parcels are on the tax rolls, and the county would collect $183.4-million in tax revenue. Many property owners will receive bills in the mail, while mortgage lenders will receive them...
Cape Gazette
Don’t worry; be happy (hour)
Every so often I host a radio show segment called “Delmarvalous Bartenders.” For about an hour, I explore the backstory of these hardworking men and women who, from one minute to the next, can go from being a chemist to a counselor to a host to a social director to a confidant – and even the occasional personal chauffeur. (We won’t go into how I know that – David Engel and Hari Cameron, you are both sworn to secrecy!)
The Dispatch
Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns
SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
severnaparkvoice.com
Lauren's Law: Beach Day
It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
talbotspy.org
Wes Moore to Attend Mid-Shore Events on August 16
Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland, will be making two appearances on the Shore on August 16. The first event will take place at the Packing House in Cambridge on August 16 from 4pm to 530pm. The host committee includes CG Appleby, Meta Boyd, Rob Etgen, Jay Falstand, Howard Freedlander, Wayne Gilchrist, Alan Griffith, Steve Hamblin, Ed Hatcher, Beth & Jeff Horstman, Tim & Kristen Junkin, Marty & Al Sikes, and Richard & Beverly Tilghman. Tickets can be purchased here.
oceancity.com
Passing the Filet Knife
If you’ve heard there’s a new girl in town, then you heard right! Christina Pyle, of Catch-n-Carry, a local Ocean City fileting company, has been passed the metaphorical torch- or fileting knife in this case. A Baltimore County native, Pyle was given the opportunity to filet the biggest...
