Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

LIVE: Murder trial begins in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — The trial for a man accused of using a samurai sword to kill his friend in Laconia is scheduled to begin Monday in Belknap County Superior Court. ^^ WMUR is streaming the first day of the trial live in the video player above. ^^. The defense...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Teenage boy seriously hurt in ATV crash in Cambridge, officials say

CAMBRIDGE, N.H. — A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMUR.com

Woman killed in collision with propane truck in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police in Claremont are investing a crash that killed 63-year-old woman. It happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday after authorities said a propane truck collided with her sedan on Windsor Road. The two people who were inside the truck are cooperating with police. Anyone who...
CLAREMONT, NH
#Police
WMUR.com

New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Claremont woman dead after crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A Claremont woman is dead after a crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland Friday. New Hampshire State Police said Sharon McLaughlin, 72, was killed after she crossed the yellow line and hit an oncoming vehicle. Two passengers in the other car were taken to the hospital...
WESTMORELAND, NH
WMUR.com

Friends of Aine host 'try-athlon' for kids in Beford

BEDFORD, N.H. — Running, biking, and swimming were all part of the fun at a "try-athlon" in Bedford. The Friends of Aine hosted the race designed for kids ages 4 through 15, regardless of their athletic ability. More than 300 racers participated in the event. All the proceeds from...
BEDFORD, NH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMUR.com

Couple found after Silver Alert

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Residents react to Seabrook Station report with optimism, skepticism

SEABROOK, N.H. — After Seabrook Station nuclear plant finished its internal investigation on how a false alarm went off on July 12, members of the Seabrook community said they hope they can trust the alarms in the future. Area residents expressed optimism and skepticism after Seabrook Station announced that...
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Drought in New Hampshire affecting local farmers in different ways

PEMBROKE, N.H. — Most of the state remains in moderate drought, with parts of southeastern New Hampshire experiencing severe drought conditions. Taking a walk around Donaghey Christmas Tree Farm in Pembroke, there are visible signs of drought just about everywhere you look. But their thousands of loyal customers won’t...
PEMBROKE, NH
WMUR.com

How Granite Staters are changing spending habits as inflation persists

BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”
BEDFORD, NH

