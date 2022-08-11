Read full article on original website
Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jim Condos said his office has full confidence in the integrity of the election and the accuracy of vote totals. The issue, which is related to the state’s recent redistricting, is related only to how the results are reported. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire woman finds, returns $1,000 outside Gilford Hannaford
GILFORD — People often use “what if” scenarios to work through ethical dilemmas. It’s not every day that those “what ifs” suddenly materialize before us in daily life. What would you do if you found a bag of money that wasn’t yours?
Government Technology
New Hampshire Officials Announce $1.2M in Body Camera Funds
(TNS) — Approximately $1.2 million in additional grant funding is available for local and county law enforcement agencies to use towards the purchase of body-worn and dashboard cameras, state officials said Wednesday. The grant funds will help selected agencies defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and...
Vermont GOP won’t back winner of U.S. House primary
The state party won't back Liam Madden, citing his "unwillingness to commit to caucusing with Republicans in Congress."
WCAX
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
WMUR.com
NH Business: How will NH benefit from new climate legislation?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — How will New Hampshire benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act? What will the provisions in the legislation do for the Granite State's efforts in combatting environmental issues?. On the latest episode of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Tom Burack, former New Hampshire Commissioner...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu, attorney general face criticism over Zhukovskyy verdict statements
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella are facing criticism for their responses to the verdict in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial. >> Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on all 15...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 7 COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 in their weekly report on Thursday. Three more deaths were reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic to 2,640. Health officials reported 1,499 new...
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead
Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.
The Best Places You Can Get a North Shore-Style Roast Beef in New Hampshire
If you grew up on the North Shore of Massachusetts, you are probably pretty passionate about your roast beef. Whether you loved Land n Sea, Bill and Bob's, or Nick's or Kelly's, North Shore kids know how they like their roast beef, and it's probably a three way. Thanks to a very informational article by a guy who takes roast beef sandwiches a little too seriously, I learned three way means that it comes with American Cheese, James River BBQ sauce, and of course, Cain's Extra heavy mayonnaise.
WCVB
Program helps New Hampshire homeowners with drought-stricken wells
As New Hampshire continues to deal with varying levels of drought, a program is being launched to help low-income homeowners who are experiencing problems with their wells. The program from the state Department of Environmental Services is designed to make sure people have safe and reliable drinking water. >> How...
weirs.com
The First New Hampshire Calvary Veteran Association To Hold 150th Anniversary
PHOTO: Early postcard showing the Regimental Buildings at the Weirs with the First NH Cavalry Building in the foreground. The First NH Cavalry Veteran Association will be holding their 150th Anniversary in the upcoming week. PHOTO FROM THE PUBLISHER’S COLLECTIONS. Contributing Writer. The First New Hampshire Cavalry Veteran Association...
Vermont Businessman Sentenced to Prison For Tax Evasion, Identity Theft
A Vermont businessman has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion and identity theft following an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a report from the Department of Justice, Blakely H. Jenkins, Sr., 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of evasion of employment taxes and a single count of identity theft in February 2022.
townandtourist.com
15 Best New Hampshire Hiking Trails (With Varying Difficulties)
New Hampshire has a lot of surprising and beautiful hidden features. The more common ones are their granite formations and quarries. Moreover, New Hampshire is best known for Mount Washington, which is the highest peak in the state!. While New Hampshire is a wonderful place for winter recreational activities, it...
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
WCAX
Madden considering declining GOP nomination for US House
The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time to get established in D.C. With turnover in Vermont's U.S. House and Senate seats, new candidates will have to spend years becoming established in Washington. David Zuckerman and Joe Benning win party nominees for the Lieutenant Governor. Updated: 4...
WMUR.com
Video: Humidity falls for weekend in New Hampshire
The humidity has finally dropped statewide, and the comfortable conditions will stick around for the next few days!. Partial clearing north and mainly clear central and south tonight. Some fog is possible in spots overnight as temps fall into the invigorating 40s north and refreshingly cool 50s south. Saturday will...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?
It is hard to quantify something like momentum. But even as other candidates plateaued, engagement with Becca Balint’s campaign only grew. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?.
