Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Killed in Berwick, Maine, Head-On Crash
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. Berwick Police said a 1999 Volvo S70 passed several vehicles driving southbound on Portland Street (Route 4) before colliding head-on with a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. The driver and passenger in...
Announcement in Harmony Montgomery Case Coming Thursday
The search for Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who has not been seen since 2019, will be updated by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formela Thursday afternoon. Formela will be joined by Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard for the 2 p.m. announcement in Concord. A statement from Formela did not disclose any details about the announcement.
Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital
A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
Fugitive in Brentwood, NH, Kidnapping Arrested in Maine
The suspect in a brief kidnapping in Brentwood has been taken into custody after over a week on the run. Peter Curtis was arrested Monday morning in Portland after a vehicle pursuit and crash, according to the U.S. Marshal Service. Portland Police officers spotted Curtis sitting in a stolen car. Curtis tried to flee, but instead crashed the vehicle. He was checked at a hospital for injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In the Middle of the Forest, NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Remember When This U-Haul Truck Travesty in Manchester, New Hampshire, Went Viral?
There is only one word in the English language we can use to describe this video that was captured in Manchester, New Hampshire, a few months ago, and that word is WILD. The caption was "Just another day in Manchester. She kept on driving and returned to U-haul and claimed the damage was already there. "
RELATED PEOPLE
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Anonymous Patron at Dinnerhorn in Portsmouth, NH, Celebrates With 85-Year-Old
Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post which lit up social media based on the kindness of another human being to an unknown older man celebrating his birthday with his family.
Staffing Issues Shared by Shipyard, Non-Military Child Care Centers
A letter from New Hampshire and Maine's U.S. Senators calling on the Department of Defense to provide additional resources for civilian parents whose children are no longer able to use the child care center at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard shines a light on the problems faced by all childcare providers.
The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail
The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Merrimac, Massachusetts, Home
A single family home was heavily damaged by fire in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon. Heavy flames and smoke were reported at the home on Skunk Road around 2:15 p.m. in the 90+ heat and humidity. A second alarm brought firefighters from several surrounding towns as significant water pressure and supply issues hampered firefighting efforts, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry S. Fisher.
Sail on the Piscataqua River With the Gundalow Company in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Now that we're on the latter half of summer, it's important to take advantage of those indispensable warm days by spending some time outside. Like many New Englanders, you've probably spent time out on the water these past couple of months, whether that's at the family lake house, the nearest beach, or somewhere else.
The Shake You Felt in New Hampshire Wasn’t Kim Kardashian Breaking Up with Pete Davidson, It Was an Earthquake
I know how tough it was for all of us to get out of bed when we here about "Kete" (a.k.a., Kim & Pete) breaking up. But people in Deering, New Hampshire, may have felt a jot when the town experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to WMUR and The United States Geological Survey. This is New Hampshire’s first earthquake since May, when Wolfeboro reported a 2.2 noggin-knocker.
Remember the Hampton Beach Shooting Gallery? This Long-Gone Attraction Must Return
After paying 20 dollars for parking, having the wind spread sugar from Blink’s all over your shirt, and realizing you got to your show at the Casino Ballroom an hour before doors open, you need a calm, measured way to take out your blistering aggression. And that’s why the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire
Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About
2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”. The band did release an expanded version of its “Sounds of Summer” compilation,...
This Maine Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons
We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
Longtime Boston Meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler Dies at Age 80
Longtime Boston TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has passed away at the age of 80. Schwoegler's daughter Mel White told CBS Boston, the outlet where he spent his entire 33-year Boston television career, that he died on Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed. "Although aphasia made it increasingly difficult...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0