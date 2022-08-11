ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Two Killed in Berwick, Maine, Head-On Crash

Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. Berwick Police said a 1999 Volvo S70 passed several vehicles driving southbound on Portland Street (Route 4) before colliding head-on with a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. The driver and passenger in...
BERWICK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Announcement in Harmony Montgomery Case Coming Thursday

The search for Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who has not been seen since 2019, will be updated by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formela Thursday afternoon. Formela will be joined by Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard for the 2 p.m. announcement in Concord. A statement from Formela did not disclose any details about the announcement.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital

A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Fugitive in Brentwood, NH, Kidnapping Arrested in Maine

The suspect in a brief kidnapping in Brentwood has been taken into custody after over a week on the run. Peter Curtis was arrested Monday morning in Portland after a vehicle pursuit and crash, according to the U.S. Marshal Service. Portland Police officers spotted Curtis sitting in a stolen car. Curtis tried to flee, but instead crashed the vehicle. He was checked at a hospital for injuries.
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
Chris Sununu
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Three-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Merrimac, Massachusetts, Home

A single family home was heavily damaged by fire in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon. Heavy flames and smoke were reported at the home on Skunk Road around 2:15 p.m. in the 90+ heat and humidity. A second alarm brought firefighters from several surrounding towns as significant water pressure and supply issues hampered firefighting efforts, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry S. Fisher.
MERRIMAC, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Shake You Felt in New Hampshire Wasn’t Kim Kardashian Breaking Up with Pete Davidson, It Was an Earthquake

I know how tough it was for all of us to get out of bed when we here about "Kete" (a.k.a., Kim & Pete) breaking up. But people in Deering, New Hampshire, may have felt a jot when the town experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to WMUR and The United States Geological Survey. This is New Hampshire’s first earthquake since May, when Wolfeboro reported a 2.2 noggin-knocker.
DEERING, NH
97.5 WOKQ

You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire

Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
BOW, NH
97.5 WOKQ

5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About

2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”. The band did release an expanded version of its “Sounds of Summer” compilation,...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Longtime Boston Meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler Dies at Age 80

Longtime Boston TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has passed away at the age of 80. Schwoegler's daughter Mel White told CBS Boston, the outlet where he spent his entire 33-year Boston television career, that he died on Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed. "Although aphasia made it increasingly difficult...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

